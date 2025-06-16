Duchess Sophie channels a Bond girl with 'Moneypenny' look

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in her busiest dress during an outing on 5 June that until now, has flown under the radar.

Sophie, 60, attended a 25th anniversary dinner for the Two Moors Festival, an event celebrating classical music in Devon and Somerset. She wore the 'Osaka' dress by Matelier – an ankle-skimming number with long sleeves and a scooped neck.

The dress featured an eye-catching floral design with block colour panelling in hues of cream, chocolate brown, and sky blue. It was paired with a standout accessory – the gold 'Moneypenny' clutch in 'Goldfinger' by Sophie Habsburg that had her looking like a glamorous Bond girl.

Sophie added to the look with a chunky gold bangle, statement earrings, and a large necklace for the ultimate maximalist look.

The Duchess of Edinburgh at Trooping the Colour

Sophie's 'more is more' look from the Two Moors dinner was a stark contrast to her look from the 2025 Trooping the Colour parade.

© Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh rode with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

The royal appeared in a carriage alongside Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, before appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace among senior members of the royal family, including her husband, Prince Edward.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh was among the senior royals on the palace balcony

The mother of two opted for a marvellous monochrome moment, dressing her look around the jewel green 'Francine' dress by Beulah London.

© Getty Duchess Sophie dazzles in show-stopping £4k necklace at Trooping the Colour

For her accessories, the duchess wore a pillbox hat by Jane Taylor featuring an organza bow and the 'Diamond Set Infinity Pendant' by G. Collins and Sons. Her statement earrings, the 'Small Drop' style by Giulia Barela, added a pop of personality to the single-toned look.

Sophie's day dress

It has been a busy time for the Duchess of Edinburgh, who attended a reception for the King's Award for Enterprise at Windsor Castle just two days before Trooping the Colour.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Duchess of Edinburgh speaking to guests during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise

Once again, she looked elegant, sporting the 'Grandad Silk Tea Dress in Floral Tiles' by Suzannah London, which featured an elasticated empire waistline and long sleeves.

© Getty Sophie wore Monica Vinader earrings

Her 'Siren Earrings in Rose Quartz' by Monica Vinader were the perfect finishing touch to the outfit, while her sandy blonde locks, which were worn down, added a softness to the look.

