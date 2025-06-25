Duchess Sophie is poised in balletic wrap dress - and it's her best yet

The Duchess of Edinburgh was a picture of grace as she paid the Central School of Ballet a visit on Tuesday.

Sophie, 60, was seen having added a brand new wrap dress to her wardrobe. The 'Everley' style from Zimmermann came in an emerald green hue covered in white flowers. The wrap front top also featured billowing sleeves, while the skirt also wafted in the wind upon arrival.

© Getty Tying her look together, Prince Edward's wife wore her favourite 'High Catalina Cotton Espadrille in Ivory', which she wore for the first time this season earlier this month.



© Getty Sophie also carried the 'Taomina Clutch in Beige' by Sophie Habsburg and the 'Nodo Big' earrings by Giulia Barela.



© Max Mumby The royal watched students of the prestigious dance school in action, observed a gym session, and signed the visitors' book before her departure.



© Getty Sophie's ballerina wardrobe Sophie has worn plenty of balletic dresses of her own while out on royal engagements. Heading out on a poignant outing in June, Sophie viewed the Unsilenced: Sexual Violence in Conflict exhibit at the Imperial War Museum, choosing a powder pink dress. Her 'Andy Silk Maxi Dress' by Gabriela Hearst (£1,548) featured a sharp collar, tie-belt waist, and three-quarter-length sleeves. The floaty designer number was paired with her most-worn heels – the 'Rosalia 5mm Patent Leather Pumps' by Jimmy Choo.

© Getty The royal also rocked ballerina pink to Royal Ascot in 2023. Sophie wore a wrap dress by Suzannah London with a form-fitting top and cut-off sleeves. The stylish ballerina-worthy dress was paired not with pointe shoes but with a pair of nude slingbacks and the 'Hersila Wide Brim in pink' by Jane Taylor, which is priced at £3,200.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sophie's recent outing Prior to her outing to the Central School of Ballet, Sophie was spotted at the Ascot racecourse for this year's Royal Ascot. She appeared during the first three days of the event, with her outfit highlight being her Suzannah London printed top and skirt. The set was white and covered in magenta flowers that matched her Jane Taylor 'Neso' hat.

© James Whatling We were also fans of her Emmy London 'Charlotte' pumps with crossover straps and not forgetting her Chopard 'Happy Diamonds Bracelet in Rose Gold & Diamonds', which retails for £7,900.

