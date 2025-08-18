Princess Kate adds 'sculptural drama' to rarely-seen black cocktail dress

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton adds 'sculptural drama' to rarely-seen black cocktail dress
The Princess of Wales was seen with Prince William at a reception at the British Embassy in Paris during a 2017 visit to France.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiling in blue dress with shoulder lenght hair© WireImage
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has attended countless fabulous evening events, which have called for countless fabulous evening dresses, during her time as a working royal.

However, in 2017, Kate, now 43, tore up the royal rulebook as she donned black – a colour she rarely wears unless attending a funeral or remembrance event. 

Catherine walking through hall in black dress© WireImage

On this occasion, Prince William's wife joined him at a reception at the British Embassy in Paris during a two-day tour of France. She wore an Alexander McQueen gown featuring a belted waist, sweetheart neckline, and a skirt with a subtle fit-and-flare silhouette.

The tweed number was paired with Gianvito Rossi suede D’Orsay pumps with a pointed toe and a flicky blow-dry, as this look was before Kate swapped her go-to blow-dry for beachy waves. 

Catherine beside william in black dress© WireImage

Kate's little black dress

"Choosing a simple black Alexander McQueen dress, crafted from a textured fabric with delicate fraying at the neckline, armholes, and hem, this tea-length dress beautifully balanced sophistication with modern edge," Oriona Robb, luxury brand consultant and stylist, tells us, reflecting on Kate's take on Parisian chic.

"The deep V-neck was cinched with a sleek leather bow-belt, which gave it a simple yet chic touch and also offered a refined silhouette with just a nod to modernity."

Catherine waist up in black dress© WireImage

Kate's statement jewellery

Here, jewellery really brought this look to life. "She chose to accessorise with oversized pearl jewellery with her choice of a statement necklace, ring, and Balenciaga earrings. The choices are a clever and striking counterpoint to the otherwise minimal ensemble.

Catherine in black dress talking with her hands© WireImage

"Each piece is a thoughtful nod to both fashion and diplomacy," Trang Do, founder of bespoke jewellery brand Kimjoux, tells us.

"The Balenciaga faux-pearl earrings, delicate yet bold, echo classic Parisian elegance while showcasing contemporary craftsmanship. A matching cocktail ring and that striking bauble necklace, which is suspended with four oversized pearls arranged in an artful asymmetry, bring sculptural drama without overpowering the sleek silhouette."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, in formal dress© WireImage

Kate's Parisian wardrobe

Kate's little black dress wasn't the only wonderful evening look of her trip to France. Later that evening, the royal changed into a silver Alexander McQueen dress for the formal dinner.

Catherine and Anne Llewellyn walking through hall in dresses© WireImage

The elegant number featured whimsical floral embroidery across the front and the semi-sheer sleeves. It was paired with bejewelled heels to match her clutch and sparkly bangle.

Catherine and Prince William clapping outside© Getty

The next day, she paid homage to the tour's host nation by sporting a tweed belted coat dress by French luxury label, Chanel, to visit Les Invalides military hospital.

