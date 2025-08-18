Princess Kate adds 'sculptural drama' to rarely-seen black cocktail dress

The Princess of Wales has attended countless fabulous evening events, which have called for countless fabulous evening dresses, during her time as a working royal.

However, in 2017, Kate, now 43, tore up the royal rulebook as she donned black – a colour she rarely wears unless attending a funeral or remembrance event.

© WireImage On this occasion, Prince William's wife joined him at a reception at the British Embassy in Paris during a two-day tour of France. She wore an Alexander McQueen gown featuring a belted waist, sweetheart neckline, and a skirt with a subtle fit-and-flare silhouette. The tweed number was paired with Gianvito Rossi suede D’Orsay pumps with a pointed toe and a flicky blow-dry, as this look was before Kate swapped her go-to blow-dry for beachy waves.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Princess of Wales' best recycled outfits

© WireImage Kate's little black dress "Choosing a simple black Alexander McQueen dress, crafted from a textured fabric with delicate fraying at the neckline, armholes, and hem, this tea-length dress beautifully balanced sophistication with modern edge," Oriona Robb, luxury brand consultant and stylist, tells us, reflecting on Kate's take on Parisian chic. "The deep V-neck was cinched with a sleek leather bow-belt, which gave it a simple yet chic touch and also offered a refined silhouette with just a nod to modernity."

© WireImage Kate's statement jewellery Here, jewellery really brought this look to life. "She chose to accessorise with oversized pearl jewellery with her choice of a statement necklace, ring, and Balenciaga earrings. The choices are a clever and striking counterpoint to the otherwise minimal ensemble.

© WireImage "Each piece is a thoughtful nod to both fashion and diplomacy," Trang Do, founder of bespoke jewellery brand Kimjoux, tells us. "The Balenciaga faux-pearl earrings, delicate yet bold, echo classic Parisian elegance while showcasing contemporary craftsmanship. A matching cocktail ring and that striking bauble necklace, which is suspended with four oversized pearls arranged in an artful asymmetry, bring sculptural drama without overpowering the sleek silhouette."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

© WireImage Kate's Parisian wardrobe Kate's little black dress wasn't the only wonderful evening look of her trip to France. Later that evening, the royal changed into a silver Alexander McQueen dress for the formal dinner.

© WireImage The elegant number featured whimsical floral embroidery across the front and the semi-sheer sleeves. It was paired with bejewelled heels to match her clutch and sparkly bangle.

