Why Princess Kate broke self-imposed golden rule in Dior

The Princess of Wales oozed Parisian chic on Tuesday as she stepped out with the Prince of Wales to welcome President Macron of France and his wife Brigitte to the UK on their three-day state visit.

Kate, 43, was seen nailing a fashion first as she wore French luxury designer Christian Dior for the first time. Her tulle ballerina skirt was paired with a waist-cinching blazer with buttons down the front and a pocket on each hip.

The Christian Dior jacket is the '30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar' style from the 2024 Collection. It was reimagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri, who was inspired by the original, a garment first created in 1947 by Christian Dior himself.

© Getty Images William and Kate arrive to greet France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron

The designer look broke Kate's golden rule for symbolically important visits. Usually, she would honour a country's national colours, like her green outfits for St Patrick's Day or how she wore red during her 2016 royal tour of Canada.

© Getty Kate wore red in Canada in 2016

"Choosing to wear this elegant outfit by the iconic French designer is a real tribute to the country. Although more subtle than wearing national colours, it is more poignant decision as it is paying tribute specifically to French culture in a very thoughtful manner," Marina Thomas, Image Consultant at Image by Mantis tells us. "The choice of this muted tone of pink is an incredibly approachable choice of colour, a real symbol of peace. It is a sign of wanting to promote security and tranquility.

"The rose pink with beige undertones, promotes neutrality and symbolises sophistication and elegance, perfect for a diplomatic state visit."

© Getty Kate wore a Dior ballet skirt and a Jess Collett hat

The ballet pink look was paired with a stunning Jess Collett hat adorned with a bow and a pair of nude suede heels. For accessories, Kate elevated her vintage-style look with a number of heirloom jewels.

© Getty Kate wore a blush pink look by the French label

The mother of three wore Diana, Princess of Wales' earrings, as well as a pearl necklace from the personal collection of the late Queen as she made her arrival at RAF Northolt. Rounding off her look was an understated suede clutch.

© Getty Images Macron pictured shaking hands with guests after disembarking the plane

Her luscious brunette locks were styled in the bounciest waves with a stunning glossy finish as they cascaded down her back. Meanwhile, her makeup look featured her trademark smokey eye and barely-there lip colour.

© Getty Images Kate joined the carriage procession

Kate's understated look

The princess' uber-chic French ensemble starkly contrasted with her pared-back look from an outing last week. Kate visited Colchester Hospital wearing a pair of chocolate brown cigarette trousers with white Veja trainers.

© Getty Images Kate carried out a secret visit after her engagement at Colchester Hospital

One for an unexpected fashion move, Kate also doubled up on stripes as she layered a Blaze Milano jacket over Ralph Lauren's 'Capri' shirt in tan and white hues.

© Getty The Princess of Wales teamed her blazer with chocolate trousers

The outing came after she wore a look that resembled her Dior look to the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in June.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate were all smiles ahead of the service

Attending with the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince William's wife opted for a crisp white Self-Portrait look featuring a boucle belted jacket and pleated lace skirt.

© Getty Images Kate wore Self-Portrait

Once again, she wore a triple string of pearls and a wide-brimmed hat atop her bouncy curls. Her biscuit-toned heels tied the look together effortlessly.