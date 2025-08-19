Princess Anne's 'fashion risk' with silky halterneck ballgown

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne's 'fashion risk' with silky halterneck gown
The Prince of Wales' aunt Princess Anne was spotted alongside King Constantine of Greece in this throwback look from the 1980s – and wow.

Princess Anne coming off plane in 1980s in blue floral dress© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess Royal has long been a fan of an understated look featuring covered shoulders and shin-length skirts. However, in the 1980s, King Charles' sister, now 75, was known to push the boundaries of royal dressing, and one look takes the biscuit.

Stepping out in London alongside the late King Constantine of Greece for the Berkeley Square Ball, Anne was the ultimate It-girl as she wowed in one of the best looks of her thirties. 

Princess Anne in 80s blue dress at ball© Getty
Princess Anne initially wore sleeves on her gown

The mother-of-two donned a chevron print blue and green gown with gold thread running through the stripes. The gown featured large puffed sleeves which were soon removed to reveal a halterneck gown with a backless cut.

Princess Anne in blue 80s ballgown© Getty
Princess Anne was the It-girl at the 1984 Berkeley Square Ball

The daring shoulder-baring dress also featured a V-neck front, which catered for her statement triple string of pearls. Accessorising her attention-grabbing look were her white gloves, pearl earrings, and bouffant updo.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Anne's daring look

Stylist Angela Kyte highlights how Anne's look is a real departure from the style we see from her today. "The bold blue and green satin stripes, plunging neckline and nipped-in waist give the look a sultry, almost Studio 54 energy that feels worlds apart from her signature uniform of tailored coats and no-nonsense day dresses," she tells us.

Princess Anne beside King Constantine of Greece in 80s party dress© WireImage
Princess Anne was seen with King Constantine of Greece

"It's exactly the kind of fashion risk Princess Anne wouldn’t be seen in now. Over the years, she’s become known for her pragmatic, unchanging approach to clothes, favouring practicality, sustainability and a certain stoic modesty over trends or sex appeal. This gown, by contrast, reveals a young royal willing to push boundaries and embrace glamour in a way that feels refreshingly unexpected."

Anne's standout looks of the '80s

Princess Anne's go-to accessory, which has been bang on trend this summer, might I add, is the fabric head scarf.

Princess Anne wearing headscarf in 80s© Getty
Princess Anne rocked the must-have 2025 summer accessory

In 1982, the royal was spotted wearing a butter yellow floral number while watching a clay pigeon shoot near Chester – a style that would go down a treat on a Euro girls' summer trip this year.

Princess Anne shaking person's hand on arrival in white dress© Getty
Princess Anne could have been a bride

Meanwhile, Anne kept it elegant when she spent the evening at the Royal Opera House. She sported a fabulous white gown made from ornate lace, teamed with strappy heels and a glittery gold clutch.

