Princess Anne's 'fashion risk' with silky halterneck ballgown

The Princess Royal has long been a fan of an understated look featuring covered shoulders and shin-length skirts. However, in the 1980s, King Charles' sister, now 75, was known to push the boundaries of royal dressing, and one look takes the biscuit.

Stepping out in London alongside the late King Constantine of Greece for the Berkeley Square Ball, Anne was the ultimate It-girl as she wowed in one of the best looks of her thirties.

© Getty Princess Anne initially wore sleeves on her gown

The mother-of-two donned a chevron print blue and green gown with gold thread running through the stripes. The gown featured large puffed sleeves which were soon removed to reveal a halterneck gown with a backless cut.

© Getty Princess Anne was the It-girl at the 1984 Berkeley Square Ball

The daring shoulder-baring dress also featured a V-neck front, which catered for her statement triple string of pearls. Accessorising her attention-grabbing look were her white gloves, pearl earrings, and bouffant updo.

Anne's daring look

Stylist Angela Kyte highlights how Anne's look is a real departure from the style we see from her today. "The bold blue and green satin stripes, plunging neckline and nipped-in waist give the look a sultry, almost Studio 54 energy that feels worlds apart from her signature uniform of tailored coats and no-nonsense day dresses," she tells us.

© WireImage Princess Anne was seen with King Constantine of Greece

"It's exactly the kind of fashion risk Princess Anne wouldn’t be seen in now. Over the years, she’s become known for her pragmatic, unchanging approach to clothes, favouring practicality, sustainability and a certain stoic modesty over trends or sex appeal. This gown, by contrast, reveals a young royal willing to push boundaries and embrace glamour in a way that feels refreshingly unexpected."

Anne's standout looks of the '80s

Princess Anne's go-to accessory, which has been bang on trend this summer, might I add, is the fabric head scarf.

© Getty Princess Anne rocked the must-have 2025 summer accessory

In 1982, the royal was spotted wearing a butter yellow floral number while watching a clay pigeon shoot near Chester – a style that would go down a treat on a Euro girls' summer trip this year.

© Getty Princess Anne could have been a bride

Meanwhile, Anne kept it elegant when she spent the evening at the Royal Opera House. She sported a fabulous white gown made from ornate lace, teamed with strappy heels and a glittery gold clutch.