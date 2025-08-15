Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne showcases 'coy' personality in bold red 75th birthday dress
The Princess Royal celebrates her 75th birthday on 15 August, and she looks like a relatable 1940s fashion queen

Princess Anne’s hilarious comment to Gabby Logan’s husband before big match delights fans© Getty
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
A very happy birthday to the Princess Royal, who turns 75 today!

To commemorate the occasion, the British royal family have released some celebratory portraits of Princess Anne, and she looks absolutely magnificent.

The first was an incredibly regal portrait of Queen Elizabeth's daughter alongside her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and the second showed a happy and relaxed Princess Anne in a royal blue dress, pictured outside by a window outside her Gatcombe Park home.

Princess Anne in red dress and pearls© John Swannell for Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne pictured in her garden at Gatcombe Park

This morning, Buckingham Palace released a third official portrait for the special day, in which she not only looks as beautiful as ever, but also more down-to-earth and open.

Princess Anne wore a red buttoned dress, with a belted waist, which makes for a look that I think is at once portraying a classy but easygoing image, while also adding a slight retro edge to the outfit by channelling a bit of vintage fashion with the buttons and silhouette.

The Princess Royal's personality comes through in the portraits

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, comments on the shift that these portraits portray: "The two new photographs of the Princess Royal show her at her most relaxed, in a familiar home environment.

"There's a hint of a coy smile as she poses with her hand on the windowsill, and she's even slightly leaning against the wall in the second garden shot."

Princess Anne pictured in blue dress outside Gatcombe Park © John Swannell for Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne's second portrait was also relaxed

Pointing out the difference between the clothing in the two most recent images, she adds: "She's chosen a more formal blue shift dress for one portrait, while the red shirt dress is something I can imagine her wearing as she's hosting dinner parties at home.

"I think the photographer has really managed to capture her personality in these shots, and you can definitely see a twinkle in her eye."

Certainly, I also think these photos are a wonderful showcase of Princess Anne's character: even in the more formal dress, she appears warm and approachable, but elegant in a way that really reminds me of her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Anne has been on a roll this year when it comes to her fashion. All three of her royal portraits are undeniably stunning, but we love some of her other looks from the year so far just as much. Scroll down to see some of our favourites…

princess anne at state banquet with husband tim © Getty Images

Her ensemble for the French state banquet

Everything about this look was perfect, from her slightly different hair styling to her tiara and the incredible white gown. For an event as major as a state banquet, I expect nothing less from Princess Anne.

Princess Anne smiling in blue wrap dress© Getty

A 'splendid' wrap dress

King Charles' sister looked radiant in royal blue at the Household Division Musical Spectacular 2025 at Horse Guards Parade in London.

In a silky wrap dress with long sleeves, a ruffled skirt, and a subtle paisley print across its midnight blue, the Princess Royal looked truly fabulous.

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal in the parade ring© PA Images via Getty Images

A summer-ready Royal Ascot look

Princess Anne was a tangerine dream on the second day of Royal Ascot this year, with a bold silk wrap top paired with a more subtle set of cream pieces that allowed the bright colours to pop.

Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne, Princess Royal on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2025 in Ascot, England. © UK Press via Getty Images

Her stunning sundress

On the very next day, the mother of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips stepped out in a gorgeous above-the-knee sundress, in an ensemble that looked straight out of the wardrobe of her ever-so-elegant mother, whose many midi dresses were a masterclass in royal fashion.

