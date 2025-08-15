Princess Anne showcases 'coy' personality in bold red 75th birthday dress

A very happy birthday to the Princess Royal, who turns 75 today!

To commemorate the occasion, the British royal family have released some celebratory portraits of Princess Anne, and she looks absolutely magnificent.

The first was an incredibly regal portrait of Queen Elizabeth's daughter alongside her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and the second showed a happy and relaxed Princess Anne in a royal blue dress, pictured outside by a window outside her Gatcombe Park home.

© John Swannell for Buckingham Palace Princess Anne pictured in her garden at Gatcombe Park

This morning, Buckingham Palace released a third official portrait for the special day, in which she not only looks as beautiful as ever, but also more down-to-earth and open.

Princess Anne wore a red buttoned dress, with a belted waist, which makes for a look that I think is at once portraying a classy but easygoing image, while also adding a slight retro edge to the outfit by channelling a bit of vintage fashion with the buttons and silhouette.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

The Princess Royal's personality comes through in the portraits

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, comments on the shift that these portraits portray: "The two new photographs of the Princess Royal show her at her most relaxed, in a familiar home environment.

"There's a hint of a coy smile as she poses with her hand on the windowsill, and she's even slightly leaning against the wall in the second garden shot."

© John Swannell for Buckingham Palace Princess Anne's second portrait was also relaxed

Pointing out the difference between the clothing in the two most recent images, she adds: "She's chosen a more formal blue shift dress for one portrait, while the red shirt dress is something I can imagine her wearing as she's hosting dinner parties at home.

"I think the photographer has really managed to capture her personality in these shots, and you can definitely see a twinkle in her eye."

Certainly, I also think these photos are a wonderful showcase of Princess Anne's character: even in the more formal dress, she appears warm and approachable, but elegant in a way that really reminds me of her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Anne has been on a roll this year when it comes to her fashion. All three of her royal portraits are undeniably stunning, but we love some of her other looks from the year so far just as much. Scroll down to see some of our favourites…

© Getty Images Her ensemble for the French state banquet Everything about this look was perfect, from her slightly different hair styling to her tiara and the incredible white gown. For an event as major as a state banquet, I expect nothing less from Princess Anne.

© Getty A 'splendid' wrap dress King Charles' sister looked radiant in royal blue at the Household Division Musical Spectacular 2025 at Horse Guards Parade in London. In a silky wrap dress with long sleeves, a ruffled skirt, and a subtle paisley print across its midnight blue, the Princess Royal looked truly fabulous.

© PA Images via Getty Images A summer-ready Royal Ascot look Princess Anne was a tangerine dream on the second day of Royal Ascot this year, with a bold silk wrap top paired with a more subtle set of cream pieces that allowed the bright colours to pop.