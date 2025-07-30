Princess Anne gives above-the-knee tartan skirt 'a modern kick' for 2025

Princess Anne always makes her connection to and affection for her beloved Scotland abundantly clear, especially through her fashion.

When attending a rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, she paid tribute to Scotland and its cultural heritage through her choice of attire in a particularly poignant way.

In a typically sophisticated outfit, the sister of King Charles donned a red, blue and green tartan skirt that fell just beneath her knees and featured a pleated design to give it an additional smart touch.

To pair with the skirt, Princess Anne opted for a smart, light grey shirt jacket, a dark navy shoulder bag and a pair of black heeled pumps.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Anne met performers for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, is a fan of the Princess Royal's sophisticated, enduring style and praises the look as a typical example of what makes her fashion work.

"Princess Anne is a lover of tartan; she is often snapped in her favourite heritage print," she notes. "It's timeless and classic, and durability-wise, it will never go out of style."

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Anne styled the skirt in a new way on Wednesday

She also praised the Princess Royal's distinctive, and slightly different styling: "We've seen this skirt before; the royal has rocked it on many an occasion – but she hasn't paired it with a tailored separate like this blazer. This sleek outerwear staple gives the skirt a modern kick and looks undoubtedly smart."

Princess Anne's outing

The hard-working 74-year-old met with various performers from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on Wednesday, including members of a Ukrainian naval band, who will be playing for the first time since war broke out in the country.

Princess Anne watched as international teams performed their displays of military drill, music and dancing ahead of the show's run, which begins at Edinburgh Castle later on in the week.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Anne met members of the Ukrainian Navy Band

As well as military bands coming from the United Kingdom's armed forces, this year's show will feature an array of performers from a range of countries, including the US, Poland and Switzerland.

Especially notable, members of the Centre for Military Music of the Ukrainian navy, an Odessa-based orchestra who are engaging in rehabilitation projects and cultural programmes, will be making their debut.

This year's theme for the event, which is the 75th instalment of the Tattoo, is the 'heroes who made us'; each night of the show's run will celebrate a separate significant figure.

