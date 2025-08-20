Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm a style writer and Zara Tindall's 'elevated' low-rise jeans are making me so nostalgic
Subscribe
I'm a style writer and Zara Tindall's 'elevated' low-rise jeans are making me so nostalgic

I'm a style writer and Zara Tindall's 'elevated' low-rise jeans are making me so nostalgic

The Prince of Wales' cousin Zara headed out during 2003 London Fashion Week to sit in the front row– and wore the jeans I need in 2025

Zara Phillips in brown outfit© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Though seeing Zara Tindall head out in jeans is a rarity these days, the daughter of Princess Anne made them a staple of her noughties wardrobe – and with good reason.

In 2003, the niece of King Charles was the ultimate It-girl as she sat front row during the Betty Jackson show during London Fashion Week. The royal fashionista was seen arriving in low-rise jeans, which featured a dark wash and a flared cut.

zara walking through crowd in jeans© WireImage

Zara headed to London Fashion Week in 2003

She styled the leg-extending denim with a belt to further cinch them at the waist, as well as a pair of pointed-toe stilettos to elongate her frame. Zara also wore a studded jacket and a pair of lightly tinted wraparound sunglasses.

zara in low rise jeans and sunglasses© WireImage

Zara belted her jeans for added interest

How should I style low-rise jeans?

Low-rise jeans were a sartorial mainstay of the early noughties, with everyone from Christina Aguilera to Paris Hilton donning them. I've always been wary of low-rise jeans, concerned they will be unflattering. 

However, I love how Zara styles them with a longer jacket for a more understated look. I would also consider styling Zara's jeans today with a slinky bodysuit to keep the fitted look without feeling exposed.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Zara Tindall's best racing fashion moments
zara sitting down talking on mobile phone© WireImage

HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor remembers rocking jeans like Zara's

"This pair of pair jeans Zara is rocking is pure 00s glam and very of the time. I miss this look, it was all the rage when I was at university," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, says.

"She's rocking a pair of classic bootcut denims with a lightly flared hem and has teamed them with high heels, which not only elevate her in height, but make her legs look ultra long. What a throwback!"

Zara Phillips wearing brown trousers and matching jacket© Getty Images

Zara's co-ord was so trendy

What were Zara's 2003 style staples?

Low-rise jeans weren't the only staples of Zara's 2003 wardrobe. Low-rise trousers also made the cut, especially in May of that year when she attended the Renaissance Collection Fashion Show by Louis Mariette in London.

Here, she styled taupe-hued trews with a matching jacket and donned a staple beauty look of the era – heavily tweezed eyebrows.


Zara Phillips wearing black hat with big white flowers on© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Zara loved a statement winter hat

2003 was also the year of the statement hat for Prince William's cousin. She was spotted at the Gold Cup Race at Cheltenham National Hunt Festival wearing a black style with appliqué white flowers.

Zara wearing brown baker boy hat© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Zara rocked this baker boy style too - so cool!

Meanwhile, her baker boy also made an appearance at Cheltenham.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Zara Tindall's 'My Fair Lady' moment
Zara Tindall's 'My Fair Lady' moment
According to this jewellery expert, Princess Anne's only daughter, Zara Tindall, looked just like Audrey Hepburn as she stepped out for this British summer event
Read More