I'm a style writer and Zara Tindall's 'elevated' low-rise jeans are making me so nostalgic

Though seeing Zara Tindall head out in jeans is a rarity these days, the daughter of Princess Anne made them a staple of her noughties wardrobe – and with good reason.
In 2003, the niece of King Charles was the ultimate It-girl as she sat front row during the Betty Jackson show during London Fashion Week. The royal fashionista was seen arriving in low-rise jeans, which featured a dark wash and a flared cut.
Zara headed to London Fashion Week in 2003
She styled the leg-extending denim with a belt to further cinch them at the waist, as well as a pair of pointed-toe stilettos to elongate her frame. Zara also wore a studded jacket and a pair of lightly tinted wraparound sunglasses.
Zara belted her jeans for added interest
How should I style low-rise jeans?
Low-rise jeans were a sartorial mainstay of the early noughties, with everyone from Christina Aguilera to Paris Hilton donning them. I've always been wary of low-rise jeans, concerned they will be unflattering.
However, I love how Zara styles them with a longer jacket for a more understated look. I would also consider styling Zara's jeans today with a slinky bodysuit to keep the fitted look without feeling exposed.
HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor remembers rocking jeans like Zara's
"This pair of pair jeans Zara is rocking is pure 00s glam and very of the time. I miss this look, it was all the rage when I was at university," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, says.
"She's rocking a pair of classic bootcut denims with a lightly flared hem and has teamed them with high heels, which not only elevate her in height, but make her legs look ultra long. What a throwback!"
Zara's co-ord was so trendy
What were Zara's 2003 style staples?
Low-rise jeans weren't the only staples of Zara's 2003 wardrobe. Low-rise trousers also made the cut, especially in May of that year when she attended the Renaissance Collection Fashion Show by Louis Mariette in London.
Here, she styled taupe-hued trews with a matching jacket and donned a staple beauty look of the era – heavily tweezed eyebrows.
Zara loved a statement winter hat
2003 was also the year of the statement hat for Prince William's cousin. She was spotted at the Gold Cup Race at Cheltenham National Hunt Festival wearing a black style with appliqué white flowers.
Zara rocked this baker boy style too - so cool!
Meanwhile, her baker boy also made an appearance at Cheltenham.
