I'm a style writer and Zara Tindall's 'elevated' low-rise jeans are making me so nostalgic

Though seeing Zara Tindall head out in jeans is a rarity these days, the daughter of Princess Anne made them a staple of her noughties wardrobe – and with good reason.

In 2003, the niece of King Charles was the ultimate It-girl as she sat front row during the Betty Jackson show during London Fashion Week. The royal fashionista was seen arriving in low-rise jeans, which featured a dark wash and a flared cut.

© WireImage Zara headed to London Fashion Week in 2003 She styled the leg-extending denim with a belt to further cinch them at the waist, as well as a pair of pointed-toe stilettos to elongate her frame. Zara also wore a studded jacket and a pair of lightly tinted wraparound sunglasses.



© WireImage Zara belted her jeans for added interest How should I style low-rise jeans? Low-rise jeans were a sartorial mainstay of the early noughties, with everyone from Christina Aguilera to Paris Hilton donning them. I've always been wary of low-rise jeans, concerned they will be unflattering. However, I love how Zara styles them with a longer jacket for a more understated look. I would also consider styling Zara's jeans today with a slinky bodysuit to keep the fitted look without feeling exposed.

© WireImage HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor remembers rocking jeans like Zara's "This pair of pair jeans Zara is rocking is pure 00s glam and very of the time. I miss this look, it was all the rage when I was at university," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, says. "She's rocking a pair of classic bootcut denims with a lightly flared hem and has teamed them with high heels, which not only elevate her in height, but make her legs look ultra long. What a throwback!"

© Getty Images Zara's co-ord was so trendy What were Zara's 2003 style staples? Low-rise jeans weren't the only staples of Zara's 2003 wardrobe. Low-rise trousers also made the cut, especially in May of that year when she attended the Renaissance Collection Fashion Show by Louis Mariette in London. Here, she styled taupe-hued trews with a matching jacket and donned a staple beauty look of the era – heavily tweezed eyebrows.



© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Zara loved a statement winter hat 2003 was also the year of the statement hat for Prince William's cousin. She was spotted at the Gold Cup Race at Cheltenham National Hunt Festival wearing a black style with appliqué white flowers.

