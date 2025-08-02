I'm a style writer – here's why Zara Tindall’s incognito little black dress is my summer 2025 style inspo

What we've seen of Zara Tindall's summer style so far in 2025, other than her gorgeous outfits at Royal Ascot, has mostly been quite casual.

Though she effortlessly rocks her trendy barrel jeans, I can't pretend I'm not excited to see her in a dress again, and I'm obsessed with her choice of little black dress from an under-the-radar appearance she recently made in Australia.

Attending a fundraiser for The CatWalk Trust, founded by Dame Catriona Williams, in Queenstown, she stepped out in a beautiful piece with a simple but striking design, which royal fashion blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram identified as one from Rebecca Vallance.

Zara opted for the 'Versailles' dress, a black midi dress with golden sequinned leaf embellishments lining the waist. The gorgeous figure-hugging piece fell just beneath her knees, making for a classy silhouette that's given a bit of glamorous vibrancy.

I love the way the leaf embellishments break up the monochrome look of her ensemble – that splash of gold makes the outfit so much more visually intriguing.

To accessorise, the daughter of Princess Anne brought along her crescent chain bag from Strathberry, which beautifully matched the gold of the dress, and a pair of black suede pumps from Emmy London.

I think it's a simple but sophisticated look, perfect for an event where Zara needs to look professional but relaxed, a balance she strikes with ease.

Zara Tindall's recent summer looks

Though Mike Tindall's wife is probably best known for her summer sundresses and winter military wear, it's her off-duty style that's always caught my eye.

I think she's a master of understated, casual dressing, and she's proven that multiple times during her recent under-the-radar family trip to Australia.

In a photograph shared to Instagram by Nazario Parisi & Sons, an Australian family-owned menswear brand, the Princess Royal's daughter appeared alongside her husband after they had made a visit to the brand's branch in Fitzroy.

Zara rocked a pair of barrel jeans, the trendiest style of 2025, pairing them with an oversized cream jumper and a simple pair of clean white sneakers – sleek, low-key and undeniably stylish.