Zara Tindall's cinched co-ord 'softens the traditional power suit' for 2025

Zara Tindall has her style for a day at the races or a Buckingham Palace garden party nailed. But earlier this month, the daughter of Princess Anne, who appeared in an unseen photo from her recent trip to Australia, showed that she can also put her personal twist on a power suit.

The niece of King Charles, 43, was seen at Buildcorp's seventh annual Queensland Rugby Lunch hosted at The Calile Hotel in Brisbane.

According to Royal British Fashion on Instagram, Zara was seen wearing a pale peach single-breasted suit jacket by ME + EM, styled with the coordinating cigarette trousers by the same brand.

The royal's jacket and trousers, which collectively retail for £520, were styled with an oyster-hued satin shirt and a pair of nude suede heels.

Her signature blonde bob was worn in loose waves and tucked behind the ear to reveal a pair of gold hoop earrings.

A stylist's opinion

Celebrity stylist Angela Kyte says Zara's choice of a soft blush-toned tailored suit strikes the perfect balance between modern polish and understated femininity.

"The slim cut blazer worn open over a crisp white shirt creates a relaxed yet refined silhouette, allowing her natural ease to shine through while still maintaining professional balance," Angela tells HELLO!.

"The cropped trousers elongate the leg line and keep the look fresh and contemporary, making it an ideal choice for a corporate or public appearance where sophistication and approachability need to work together.

The pastel hue also softens the traditional power suit aesthetic, bringing a fresh spring-ready twist to classic tailoring," she adds.

Zara and Mike's power duo dressing

While Zara's look was light and airy, her rugby star husband Mike Tindall opted for something stronger.

"Standing alongside her husband Mike, who cuts a bold and masculine figure in a dark suit, Zara's blush-toned outfit offers the perfect feminine counterbalance," Angela explains.

"The contrast between her soft, light palette and his strong, structured look creates a visually striking pairing that enhances their presence as a couple."

Zara's LBD

The pastel power suit directly contrasts Zara's modern take on the classic little black dress. Attending a fundraiser for The CatWalk Trust in July, the mother of three sported the 'Versailles' dress by Rebecca Vallance – a sumptuous velvet number with gold embellishments on each side.

As a Lifestyle Writer who always keeps up to date with the latest royal styles, I am obsessed with this look and know it will take Zara from summer to autumn with ease!