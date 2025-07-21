Zara Tindall's bejewelled above-the-knee party dress is a hit for 2025

It is no secret that Zara Tindall is a frequent attendee of equestrian-based events, but in 2020, a Magic Millions evening event called for one of her most glamorous looks yet.

Zara's fabulous outfit, which was shared on Instagram Stories by her husband Mike Tindall on Sunday, featured a rare little black dress. The knee-skimming garment came with a bejewelled belt and boasted a sleeveless design, perfect for a night out in Australia.

Accessorised perfectly, the King's niece added a pair of strappy black heels and carried a black leather bag with silver hardware. Her blonde hair was styled in a poker straight bob, and she rocked a golden tan.

Meanwhile, former rugby star Mike matched her energy in a black velvet suit and formal shoes.

Zara's Australian wardrobe highlights

Zara always pulls out all the stops when she heads out for an Australian equestrian event. In 2020, she also attended the Moet Marquee Magic Millions Raceday at the Gold Coast Turf Club.

© Marc Grimwade

Here, she rocked an above-the-knee candy pink dress with a high neck and puffed sleeves that capped just above the elbow. The figure-flattering garment was paired with nude pumps with a pointed toe and a pink leather crossbody bag, which she slung over her shoulder.

Another pop of colour was added by her orange feathered hat, which perched atop her classic updo.

© Getty Zara pulled off an orange hat

Meanwhile, she flaunted her hat game in 2009 when she attended the Emirates Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse. Her dramatic headwear sat several inches above her head and added a touch of pizazz to her monochrome navy mini dress.

© WireImage Zara Phillips arrives at Emirates Melbourne Cup Day 2009 at Flemington Racecourse

However, it's not all flamboyant looks as most recently, the mother-of-three was spotted wearing a white vest top and matching linen shorts as she enjoyed a boat day with Mike.

© Instagram Mike and Zara donned shorts for their boat trip

Zara accessorised her 'Brooklyn' shorts by Paige with a baseball cap and a tan leather belt.

Zara Tindall: 5 surprising facts © Getty 1. Gap year romance Zara Tindall met her husband, Mike, during her gap year while visiting Sydney, Australia, in 2003. 2. Countryside abode The couple live with their three children on Zara's mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire 3. Sports star In addition to being a skilled equestrienne, Zara has also played hockey, gymnastics, and athletics. 4. Her wedding dress moment Zara's ivory silk wedding dress was an elegant style by designer Stewart Parvin, and she paired it with Jimmy Choo heels and the Meander Tiara. 5. Driving ban In 2020, Zara was banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding up to 91mph near her home in the Cotswolds.

Zara's British race day look

Prior to jetting off to Australia, Zara attended the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Windsor Cup Final polo match in Egham in June.

© Getty Zara Tindall rocked Ralph Lauren

Here, she rocked a striped shirt dress by Ralph Lauren with a mandarin collar and tie waist. She styled it with a pair of Tommy Hilfiger heeled sandals and a straw boater.