Zara Tindall's 'My Fair Lady' moment that had everyone gasping

Many would say summer is when Zara Tindall comes into her own sartorially. With Buckingham Palace garden parties and days at Wimbledon filling her diary, the daughter of Princess Anne always dresses to impress.

But a certain look from earlier this season had the royal looking straight from a movie set. Zara arrived at Royal Ascot on day three of the iconic equestrian event wearing a sensational Laura Green dress featuring a white bodice and skirt with a black collar and piping around the capped sleeves.

© Getty She styled it with a gorgeous black and white Juliette Botterill hat, pumps by Emmy London, and the pièce de résistance? Her incredible statement drop Laurence Coste earrings, which commanded attention from across the race course.



© Getty "'I thought she looked absolument magnifique," founder Laurence told the Daily Mail in a new interview. "The moment I saw Zara's outfit, it instantly brought to mind Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady - timeless, elegant and chic." The jewellery designer added: "The Cosima earrings felt like the perfect finishing touch, and it made me so happy to see her pair such a graceful look with one of my signature designs."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara Tindall's best racing looks

© Getty Images Josh Osman, HELLO!'s Junior Lifestyle Writer and resident royal style maven, totally approves of Zara's taste in more-is-more earrings. "You can't get a simpler display of elegance than a classic, classy black and white look. While Zara's dress is gorgeous, it's the way she accessorises to round out the look that makes it so special," he says.

© UK Press via Getty Images "The rippled pattern on the hat and the understated glam of a subtle leather clutch are brilliant, but her earrings really steal the show. Her black and white drop earrings shift the whole look from something simple to something special, especially thanks to the visual intrigue of the slight shell pattern. Another amazing Ascot outfit from our favourite equestrian."



© Getty Images Zara's 2025 Ascot wardrobe Zara, who was styled by fashion aficionado Annie Miall during Royal Ascot, topped the style stakes all week long. Day one was all about a royal re-wear. She donned her lace panel Rebecca Vallance dress, first worn in Australia for the Magic Millions Carnival, with soft pink accessories for a bubblegum-inspired moment.

© Getty Images On day two, the royal opted for a classic Ascot look in the form of a floral dress by Anna Mason. The 'Heloise' style was paired with a soft pink headband by Bee Smith, and she went slightly more understated on the jewellery front, donning a pair of quiet luxury 18-carat rose gold morganite and diamond drop earrings by Calleija.

