Princess Charlene accidentally reveals unroyal pedicure as she celebrates 'life-saving' work

Princess Charlene made an accidental royal faux pas during an engagement when she unveiled her bold pedicure in official palace photographs. The Princess of Monaco was marking World First Aid Day with her own foundation and the Red Cross by teaching young children the importance of knowing first aid techniques. While attending the event, she was captured sitting barefoot and cross-legged on the floor, showing off her bright crimson toenails. The palace’s Instagram account posted the update alongside a selection of other shots that featured Charlene during her first aid education.

Dressing down for the occasion, Prince Albert II’s wife wore a red Nike zip-up bomber jacket and a pair of beige cargo trousers. The mother of twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella also sported a branded white polo T-shirt that bore the red logo of her own charity, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which was set up to save lives by fighting against drowning and to develop the education of children through the values of sport.

She kept her makeup minimal and tucked her blonde bob behind her ears so as not to interfere with her teaching. Charlene added a pair of simple pearl earrings and only her gold wedding band to finish off her casual look for the charity event. It was in the second picture added to the carousel that followers noticed her red toes.

Sitting on the tiled floor next to a red crash mat, the princess crossed her legs and appeared to be engaging with two children about CPR. She sat and watched as they practised on a dummy’s chest and showed off her cherry red toes as she did so. Reportedly frowned upon to wear bright and dark colours on their nails, it is unusual to see royals across the globe wearing anything other than clear or neutral paint on their fingers and toes.

Despite a mishap with her choice of beauty products, the day itself was a triumph for the princess as she spread the word about life-saving first aid. Charlene said: "Through my constant commitment to my Foundation and the Monégasque Red Cross, I strive to raise awareness and educate young people so that they become responsible actors in collective safety."

She ended her statement released by the palace by explaining: "I wish to inspire everyone - from a young age - to educate themselves and take an active role in building a safer and more supportive society."