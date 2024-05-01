Princess Charlene's dark pixie cut and 2000s highlights were so unexpected

No one does a hair switch-up as frequently and as well as Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Over the years the Zimbabwean-born royal, 46, has had more hairstyles than most, ranging from a razor-sharp crop to a soft sweeping updo.

© Getty Princess Charlene's hair featured streaky highlights

But it is her chic pixie cut from last summer that still plays on our minds. Charlene was seen arriving at a reception held at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests ahead of the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla looking the picture of a modern royal.

© Getty Princess Charlene's hair was cut into the nape of her neck

She wore a powder blue asymmetrical top with a beaded waterfall detail that skimmed the floor and matching wide-leg trousers. The star of the show however was her unexpected hairstyle.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco

The mother-of-two's hair was styled in an uber-cropped pixie cut which was longer and more voluminous on the top and cut short to the nape of the neck. Her dark roots showed in the hairdo, featuring 2000s pop star-style streaky platinum blonde highlights that no one saw coming.



The statuesque royal accentuated her dark roots when she was seen the following day for the main event at Westminster Abbey wearing a cream fascinator which nearly concealed the blonde highlights in their entirety.

© Getty Charlene rocked dark roots

Charlene looked elegant in a cream structured skirt set featuring a blazer with asymmetrical buttoning, drapery across one shoulder, and a coordinating midi skirt with a knee split.

© Getty Albert II and Charlene arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Later that month the Princess embraced her deeper hair to the max when she dyed all her locks a warm chocolate brown shade. She was seen at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco sporting her deep brown do and a sweeping side fringe.

© Getty Princess Charlene debuted dark hair during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

These days, Prince Albert's wife opts for a more pared-back look with a slightly longer, softer pixie cut with natural-looking fringe.

However, last week she debuted an unexpected transformation that had royal fans double-taking. The Princess headed out on a rare family outing to the new Monaco World at Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg on Thursday where she debuted her icy blonde highlighted bangs.

© Getty Princess Charlene rocked full bangs

The lengths of her hair were also parted down the middle and tucked behind her ears for a softer vibe. It almost mirrored the rounded cut and fringe she wore to match the 70s energy of her sequinned jumpsuit at Bal de la Rose which celebrated the Princess Caroline of Hanover's chosen dress code, 'Disco'.

© Shutterstock Charlene went for full-on disco fever

Her most shocking hairdo has to be a half-hawk haircut she debuted in 2021 at the Palace's annual Christmas party. In an unforeseen clapback, the rebellious royal addressed her new do.

© Getty Princess Charlene's bold hair was a surprise for royal fans

"This haircut was my decision," Charlene revealed in a conversation with the French magazine, Point de Vue. "It seems that it has provoked all kinds of comments. But it turns out that I wanted it for a long time, the style pleases me. That's all."