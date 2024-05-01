Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene's super streaky dark pixie cut was so unexpected
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Charlene's dark pixie cut and 2000s highlights were so unexpected

Prince Albert's wife wore one of her shortest dos to King Charles' coronation

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

No one does a hair switch-up as frequently and as well as Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Over the years the Zimbabwean-born royal, 46, has had more hairstyles than most, ranging from a razor-sharp crop to a soft sweeping updo. 

Princess Charlene's hair featuring streaky highlights© Getty
Princess Charlene's hair featured streaky highlights

But it is her chic pixie cut from last summer that still plays on our minds. Charlene was seen arriving at a reception held at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests ahead of the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla looking the picture of a modern royal.

Princess Charlene's cropped hair from back© Getty
Princess Charlene's hair was cut into the nape of her neck

She wore a powder blue asymmetrical top with a beaded waterfall detail that skimmed the floor and matching wide-leg trousers. The star of the show however was her unexpected hairstyle.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco© Getty
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco

The mother-of-two's hair was styled in an uber-cropped pixie cut which was longer and more voluminous on the top and cut short to the nape of the neck. Her dark roots showed in the hairdo, featuring 2000s pop star-style streaky platinum blonde highlights that no one saw coming.

The statuesque royal accentuated her dark roots when she was seen the following day for the main event at Westminster Abbey wearing a cream fascinator which nearly concealed the blonde highlights in their entirety. 

charlene in pink coat dress and button hat © Getty
Charlene rocked dark roots

Charlene looked elegant in a cream structured skirt set featuring a blazer with asymmetrical buttoning, drapery across one shoulder, and a coordinating midi skirt with a knee split.

Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla © Getty
Albert II and Charlene arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Later that month the Princess embraced her deeper hair to the max when she dyed all her locks a warm chocolate brown shade. She was seen at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco sporting her deep brown do and a sweeping side fringe.

Princess Charlene with dark pixie cut© Getty
Princess Charlene debuted dark hair during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

These days, Prince Albert's wife opts for a more pared-back look with a slightly longer, softer pixie cut with natural-looking fringe. 

However, last week she debuted an unexpected transformation that had royal fans double-taking. The Princess headed out on a rare family outing to the new Monaco World at Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg on Thursday where she debuted her icy blonde highlighted bangs. 

Princess Charlene with full bangs© Getty
Princess Charlene rocked full bangs

The lengths of her hair were also parted down the middle and tucked behind her ears for a softer vibe. It almost mirrored the rounded cut and fringe she wore to match the 70s energy of her sequinned jumpsuit at Bal de la Rose which celebrated the Princess Caroline of Hanover's chosen dress code, 'Disco'. 

princess charlene in sequin jumpsuit at the rose ball © Shutterstock
Charlene went for full-on disco fever

Her most shocking hairdo has to be a half-hawk haircut she debuted in 2021 at the Palace's annual Christmas party. In an unforeseen clapback, the rebellious royal addressed her new do.

Princess Charlene's bold hair was a surprise for royal fans© Getty
Princess Charlene's bold hair was a surprise for royal fans

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene looks so chic in rarely-worn skinny jeans to debut platinum blonde hair 

"This haircut was my decision," Charlene revealed in a conversation with the French magazine, Point de Vue. "It seems that it has provoked all kinds of comments. But it turns out that I wanted it for a long time, the style pleases me. That's all."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more