Princess Gabriella, 10, dons rule-defying school uniform in back-to-school photo

For A-list and royal parents alike, it's back-to-school season. Among the royal children to embark on a fresh year of education are Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco's 10-year-old twins, Gabriella and Jacques, who featured in a new set of photos on Monday to mark the occasion. Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella resumed their walk to school on Monday morning. "A new school year full of discoveries, friendships, and adventures awaits them," a message on the official Monagasque royal Instagram read.

"The Princely family wishes all the students of the Principality a very nice start to school!". In this rare set of photos, both Jacques and Gabriella were seen donning their school uniform. Jacques wore a red polo top with the logo of L'Institution François d'Assise-Nicolas Barré (FANB) emblazoned on one side with dark-wash jeans and white trainers. In one of the photos showing him walking to school, the young prince revealed his chosen backpack for the year – a Roblox style that any 10-year-old would love!

© Michaël Alesi / Palais princier Princess Charlene's daughter Princess Gabriella, 10, donned rule-breaking school uniform

Meanwhile, Princess Gabriella wore the same polo top with black Mary-Jane school shoes and a navy pleated skirt. Going against the uniform rules of most schools, she also wore huggie hoop earrings and a necklace. Many schools forbid pupils from wearing jewellery due to it being a health and safety hazard.

© Michaël Alesi / Palais princier The royal children have headed back to school - so sweet!

"There's never any judgement when it comes to parenting, we are all trying our very best to guide our children as best as possible, however, when it comes to the young princess, I wouldn't opt to give her hooped earrings at this particular age, simply because I think they can be a little bit of a hazard when it comes to PE and other activities that children do at school," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, tells us. "Though it has to be said that the young princess's earrings aren't too big, I think for under tens, you have to be very careful with what jewellery you select for your child to wear in case of accidents."

Talking of Princess Charlene, the royal mother-of-two dressed smartly for her children's first day back. She chose a pair of navy wide-leg trousers with a crisp white shirt and platformed tan sandals. Her light blonde hair was swept into an elegant updo with curled face-framing strands, while her makeup look featured warm eye makeup, fluttery lashes, and a slick of pink lipstick.

© Michaël Alesi / Palais princier Check out their new cool backpacks!

"Princess Charlene's chosen outfit to send her children to school is totally classic and completely timeless," Laura adds. "She's not overdressed in perhaps a decadent dress, and she doesn't look ultra casual in joggers and trainers either…Of course, it works wonderfully on the school run, but it would also look great in an office environment. It would look great if you jazzed it up for an evening out with high heels, bold jewellery, and a large clutch bag as well."

A family outing

Jacques and Gabriella's return to school comes just days after they joined their parents on a rare public outing to the annual Monagasque picnic. The gathering brings people from Monaco together every September in Princess Antoinette Park, and this year, all four of the Princely family were in attendance. Instead of her red polo and school skirt, Princess Gabriella was so sweet in a floral dress by Dior Kids, which retails for an incredible £900 in the UK.

© Getty The family of four attended the traditional Monegasque picnic on Saturday

She also wore the French luxury fashion label's 'Natural-Coloured Raffia-Effect Canvas and Beige Calfskin Sandals' and wore her hair in adorable plaits. Meanwhile, her brother was his father's mini-me in chinos and a navy blazer. Before this, the royal children stole the show at public celebration of Prince Albert's 20th anniversary on the throne. At a press conference marking the occasion, former Olympic swimmer Charlene said of their twins: "The children also help me stay young. It's hard to keep them under control."