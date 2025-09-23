Princess Charlene is a red carpet bombshell in slinky backless gown

Princess Charlene put a regal spin on a red carpet bombshell look on Monday night as she stepped out solo to attend the 69th Ballon d'Or, the annual French football award, in Paris. The wife of Prince Albert, 47, was seen wearing a magnificent Elie Saab gown. The beautiful 'Cady' dress featured an asymmetrical backless design with ruching that gathered to one side of her spine and cascaded down the back. For the front, the gown featured a bateau neckline and a plain bodice and skirt with a full-length skirt that skimmed the red carpet effortlessly.

In terms of her accessories, the princess kept things minimal, but this made a big impact as she stood out among the crowd. The royal wore dazzling silver earrings featuring lots of pear-shaped diamonds. She also omitted a necklace to make the most of the boat neckline and wore just her diamond engagement ring, the pear shape of the central diamond matching her earrings.

© Getty Princess Charlene attended the 69th Ballon D'Or photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet Charlene also wore white stiletto heels and a milky pink manicure to tie together the less-is-more look, but upped the ante with her hair and makeup choices. The royal rocked a poppy pink lip in a glossy raspberry hue, as well as a cool-toned eyeshadow look with fluttery corner lashes. For her hair, Charlene opted for her go-to updo with a side part. The front section was styled into one Hollywood wave that framed her face beautifully.

© Getty French former basketball player Florent Pietrus joined Princess Charlene on the red carpet "The clean, sculptural lines and square neckline [of Charlene's look] gave the dress a timeless elegance, while the pure white tone conveyed serenity and quiet power," stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "By keeping her styling minimal, with swept-back hair and delicate jewellery, she allowed the gown's architectural beauty to shine. It was a perfect example of Charlene's signature style, striking in its simplicity, yet deeply impactful." Keep scrolling to see Charlene's most impactful white evening gowns...

Charlene's white evening gowns

Metallic armour © WireImage Princess Charlene added a metallic detail While attending the Gala Dinner for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco, Princess Charlene jazzed up a plain white gown with an unexpected armoured plate for a Gladiator feel.

Belted beauty © Getty Princess Charlene added gold accents When arriving at the 75th annual Monaco Red Cross Ball, Charlene proved that a white gown can be interesting when a gold chain belt is added.

Lovely in lace © Getty Princess Charlene's jumpsuit featured sheer lace cutouts A touch of lace can also really elevate a white dress, especially when it peeks through cut-out sections, as Charlene proved last June when she attended the closing ceremony of the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

Asymmetrical look © Getty Charlene added a bright red lip Charlene has long been using a red lip and a pair of statement silver earrings to bring a white gown to life. In fact, in 2018, she did just that at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards.