Princess Charlene schools us on how to wear golden goddess silk - the royal way

It's no secret that Princess Charlene is in possession of an epic workwear wardrobe, but on Monday night, she took her look from day to night as she attended the official launch of the book It's a Dog's Life Monaco. Prince Albert's wife, 47, showed us how to rock silk in your forties as she stepped out wearing a gorgeous high shine blouse with a sleeveless silhouette, studded shoulders, and a cowl neckline that came in a gorgeous metallic taupe hue. Her silk was teamed with wide-leg trousers in the same neutral hue.

They were cinched at the waist and skimmed the ankle, revealing her suede heeled pumps in the same colour. For her accessories, Charlene added a certain level of va-va-voom with her statement belt, which nipped the blouse in and added a sense of structure to the look. She also wore sweet stud earrings.

© Michael Alesi / Palais princier For her beauty look, the Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal wore her sandy blonde hair in a silk updo with a section of hair pulled out at the front to be styled in one Hollywood wave to add a touch of glamour to the look. Meanwhile, her makeup look featured a glowing complexion with a wash of bronzer over her cheeks, as well as a subtle smoky eyeshadow moment and a glossy pink lip.



© Michael Alesi / Palais princier The official launch of the photographic coffee table book, published by Carob Tree Publishing, was celebrated on the terrace of the headquarters of the project's main sponsor, EasyPet. Also present were Princess Stephanie of Monaco's daughter Camille Gottlieb and Christophe Mirmand, Monaco's Minister of State, as well as the members of the Society for the Protection of Animals (S.P.A.) of Monaco, of which Princess Charlene is the chair. Since returning to work after a summer break away from her royal duties, Princess Charlene has rocked a number of chic looks. Take a look…



Princess Charlene returns to work

© Michaël Alesi / Palais princier Autumnal sundress Autumn and sundress seem like contradictory terms, but Princess Charlene tore up the sartorial rule book as she rocked a sleeveless dress with bare legs as she received representatives of the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) at the Prince's Palace for the presentation of two cheques in support of her foundation and the S.P.A. The Akris dress was paired with Gianvito Rossi heels.

© Getty White cut-out gown To attend the traditional Monegasque picnic on 6 September, Princess Charlene came back with a bang, wearing a supremely elegant Oscar de la Renta cut-out white gown with an asymmetrical hem and styled with the same Gianvito Rossi slingbacks.

© palaisprincierdemonaco / Instagram Ultra casual She switched it up to attend a first aid skills course on World First Aid Day as the Princess Charlene Foundation collaborated with the Monégasque Red Cross. She donned cargo-style trousers and a white polo top with her charity's logo printed on one side.