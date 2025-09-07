Princess Charlene re-emerges alongside children in £3.4k 'graceful' cut-out gown

Princess Charlene enjoyed a break from public view in August to unwind alongside her husband, Prince Albert, and their children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, but on Saturday, the family of four stepped out for their first joint engagement of the month. Sartorially, the Zimbabwean-born Monagasque princess, 47, came back with a bang, debuting a gorgeous Oscar De La Renta gown as they attended the traditional Monegasque picnic. The designer number, the 'Scroll Asymmetric Guipure Lace Midi Dress' to be exact, was bridal white in tone with a high neck and capped sleeves.

Her gown also featured a dipped hem skirt and a cut-out lace design, which, once paired with the white hue, looked fit for a modern bride. The former Olympic swimmer also wore the 'Ascent 85 Beige Leather Slingback Pumps' by Gianvito Rossi, a staple of her collection, and added a simple pair of pearl earrings to accessorise the understated look. Lastly, her hair was swept up with pieces left out to frame the face.

© Getty "Princess Charlene’s Oscar de la Renta white lace midi dress is a perfect example of modern elegance," stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "The high neckline and short sleeves give it a refined, structured feel, while the delicate lace embroidery adds softness and femininity. The slightly flared hem brings gentle movement, and nude pumps keep the look clean and sophisticated. It's a stylish choice for a family celebration graceful, polished, and approachable all at once."



© Getty Meanwhile, Charlene's daughter Princess Gabriella, 10, was her mini-me in the cutest white and green floral dress by Dior Kids, teamed with flat sandals, also by the French fashion house. Her twin brother, Prince Jacques, was dressed in a navy blazer and neutral chinos to match his father, Prince Albert, 67.

© Getty Princess Charlene's return is the first time she has been spotted out since the end of July when she attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Monagasque Minister of State, Christophe Mirmand, by her husband. Here, she made an appearance in a suitably chic suit. At the time, stylist Oriona Robb praised the royal for her ability to blend structure with femininity. "The simple colour palette elongates her silhouette, and the relaxed wide-leg trousers paired with the clean, collarless jacket exude grace and control in equal measure," she told HELLO!.


