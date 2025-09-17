Princess Charlene makes daring tweak to semi-sheer bridal gown

Princess Charlene was a picture of elegance on Tuesday evening as she stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert, to attend the fourth annual Princess of Monaco Cup golf tournament. The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 47, was seen wearing an Elie Saab midi dress, having made it her own with a subtle tweak that would have gone unnoticed by many royal fans. Making the semi-sheer bridal white gown her own, Charlene had the neckline cropped down to a crew design and removed the long lace sleeves to reveal bare arms.

Otherwise, the former Olympic swimmer's gown remained unchanged with its satin ribbon waistband and ankle-skimming skirt. The royal fully embraced a bridal aesthetic by also adding a pair of white stilettos. Her 'Amita 85 Latte Patent Leather Slingback Pumps' by Jimmy Choo featured a kitten heel and a pointed toe – so chic! For her hair, the statuesque princess rocked a low updo with a section framing her face with a single glossy Hollywood wave.

© Getty Images Meanwhile, her makeup look featured a subtle cut crease eyeshadow look with a shiny raspberry pink lip and a wash of peachy blush on her cheeks. The finishing touches to her look were a pair of pearl stud earrings and her diamond engagement ring. It wasn't the first time Princess Charlene had worn white this season. In fact, her white outfits are among her best of all time. Keep scrolling for a look…



© Getty Oriona Robb, luxury stylist and brand consultant, tells us: "Princess Charlene of Monaco has graced the 4th Princess of Monaco Cup with a look that epitomised quiet luxury and refined femininity. "Opting for a bespoke sleeveless floral embroidered tulle midi dress by Elie Saab, Charlene struck the perfect balance between ethereal romance and modern style. The intricate floral appliqué, placed delicately over sheer panels at the neckline and flowing down the length of the gown, creates a soft yet structured silhouette. The sleeveless design adds freshness and lightness, making it an ideal choice for an evening set against the backdrop of a sporting charity event."

Princess Charlene wows in white

© Getty Images The Monagasque picnic To attend the annual Monagasque picnic earlier this month, Charlene chose the 'Scroll Asymmetric Guipure Lace Midi Dress' by Oscar de la Renta with a dipped hem skirt and cut-out design. "Princess Charlene’s Oscar de la Renta white lace midi dress is a perfect example of modern elegance," stylist Oriona Robb told HELLO!. "The high neckline and short sleeves give it a refined, structured feel, while the delicate lace embroidery adds softness and femininity."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlene's best fashion moments

© WireImage Gladiator gown The mother-of-two went full gladiator goddess at the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco in May. Her white gown featured a metallic armoury panel on the waist and an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline – sublime!

© Getty Bardot beauty Meanwhile, in 2024, she donned a classic evening gown with a Bardot neckline and a gold chain detailing around the waist as she made an appearance at the 75th Monaco Red Cross Ball. We're obsessed with how she upped the ante with a glossy red lip and wet-look hair.

© Getty Star in sequins Charlene also donned white to the Red Cross Ball the year before. While sporting a cropped brunette haircut, the princess rocked a sleeved dress covered in sparkles with silver eyeshadow and statement earrings.

