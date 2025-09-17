Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene, 47, makes daring tweak to semi-sheer bridal gown
Subscribe
Princess Charlene, 47, makes daring tweak to semi-sheer bridal gown

Princess Charlene makes daring tweak to semi-sheer bridal gown

Prince Albert and his wife attended the annual Princess of Monaco Cup golf tournament with Charlene rocking a semi-sheer white gown

Princess Charlene close up with hair up in white dress© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene was a picture of elegance on Tuesday evening as she stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert, to attend the fourth annual Princess of Monaco Cup golf tournament. The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 47, was seen wearing an Elie Saab midi dress, having made it her own with a subtle tweak that would have gone unnoticed by many royal fans. Making the semi-sheer bridal white gown her own, Charlene had the neckline cropped down to a crew design and removed the long lace sleeves to reveal bare arms.

Otherwise, the former Olympic swimmer's gown remained unchanged with its satin ribbon waistband and ankle-skimming skirt. The royal fully embraced a bridal aesthetic by also adding a pair of white stilettos. Her 'Amita 85 Latte Patent Leather Slingback Pumps' by Jimmy Choo featured a kitten heel and a pointed toe – so chic! For her hair, the statuesque princess rocked a low updo with a section framing her face with a single glossy Hollywood wave. 

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco on golf green© Getty Images

Meanwhile, her makeup look featured a subtle cut crease eyeshadow look with a shiny raspberry pink lip and a wash of peachy blush on her cheeks. The finishing touches to her look were a pair of pearl stud earrings and her diamond engagement ring. It wasn't the first time Princess Charlene had worn white this season. In fact, her white outfits are among her best of all time. Keep scrolling for a look…

Prince Albert II of Monaco in blazer beside Princess Charlene of Monaco in white lace dress© Getty

Oriona Robb, luxury stylist and brand consultant, tells us: "Princess Charlene of Monaco has graced the 4th Princess of Monaco Cup with a look that epitomised quiet luxury and refined femininity. 

"Opting for a bespoke sleeveless floral embroidered tulle midi dress by Elie Saab, Charlene struck the perfect balance between ethereal romance and modern style. The intricate floral appliqué, placed delicately over sheer panels at the neckline and flowing down the length of the gown, creates a soft yet structured silhouette. The sleeveless design adds freshness and lightness, making it an ideal choice for an evening set against the backdrop of a sporting charity event."

Princess Charlene wows in white

Princess Charlene of Monaco and family at Traditional Monegasque Picnic © Getty Images

The Monagasque picnic

To attend the annual Monagasque picnic earlier this month, Charlene chose the 'Scroll Asymmetric Guipure Lace Midi Dress' by Oscar de la Renta with a dipped hem skirt and cut-out design. "Princess Charlene’s Oscar de la Renta white lace midi dress is a perfect example of modern elegance," stylist Oriona Robb told HELLO!. "The high neckline and short sleeves give it a refined, structured feel, while the delicate lace embroidery adds softness and femininity."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Charlene's best fashion moments
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco. © WireImage

Gladiator gown

The mother-of-two went full gladiator goddess at the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco in May. Her white gown featured a metallic armoury panel on the waist and an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline – sublime!

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco in white evening looks© Getty

Bardot beauty

Meanwhile, in 2024, she donned a classic evening gown with a Bardot neckline and a gold chain detailing around the waist as she made an appearance at the 75th Monaco Red Cross Ball. We're obsessed with how she upped the ante with a glossy red lip and wet-look hair.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco© Getty

Star in sequins

Charlene also donned white to the Red Cross Ball the year before. While sporting a cropped brunette haircut, the princess rocked a sleeved dress covered in sparkles with silver eyeshadow and statement earrings.


LISTEN: Valentine Low reveals royal secret from his new book Power and the Palace

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More