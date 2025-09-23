Duchess Sophie projects 'authority' in the wide-leg trousers everyone needs in their wardrobes

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been styling up a storm during her trip to Japan, which concluded on Monday, but it is a certain look that flew under the radar until now that tops the lot. Duchess Sophie, 60, swapped her usual floral floaty dresses for ultimate workwear chic – and looked so youthful. The wife of Prince Edward, who was spotted attending a Women, Peace and Security Dinner and a meeting with Japanese stakeholders on 20 September, channeled business Barbie in a soft pink blazer.

The pastel number was the 'Classic Staple Blazer in Blush' by Theory, and she teamed the single-breasted number with the brand's wide-leg trousers. Jazzing up the colour-blocked suit, Sophie added a printed blouse. The chiffon shirt complemented her autumnal shoes. Sophie dressed for the season, swapping her kitten heels and stilettos for a block heel in a rusty brown shade. The 'Gamine' pumps by Penelope Chilvers were an unexpected pick for this look, but they did take a pale suit from summer to autumn.

View post on X Rounding off the look, Sophie tied her hair up in a ponytail to show off her Giulia Barela 'Arizona' gold earrings. "The Duchess of Edinburgh's look here strikes a balance between elegance and diplomacy, perfectly suited for an international engagement. She wears a soft blush-pink tailored suit that projects both authority and approachability, paired with a printed blouse that adds a touch of texture and visual interest without overpowering the outfit," stylist Angela Kyte tells us.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh always looks put together "The clean lines of the blazer and wide-leg trousers give her a refined silhouette, while the neutral colour palette conveys sophistication and sensitivity to cultural settings." It isn't an everyday occurrence for the duchess to wear a suit, but when she does, she owns it with ease. Take a look at our favourites…

Sophie's suits

Grey check © Getty Sophie wore a Vince suit Last September, Sophie eased into autumn style with a grey checked suit by Vince with a blue satin shirt and a matching clutch as she attended the opening of the Domaine Evremond Winery, a new English sparkling wine producer in Kent.

Neutral satin © Getty When she was the Countess Of Wessex, Sophie embraced a satin suit Sophie's suits date all the way back to the nineties, but in 2005, she made a case for the satin suit. She was spotted launching a charity golf day at The Camberley Heath Golf Club. It was teamed with tan heeled loafers.

Skirt suit © Getty Sophie rocked this skirt suit in the early 2000s Sophie has also been known to swap her trousers for a skirt when opting for a suit. In 2004, she joined Edward to visit the Norman Court Preparatory School in West Tytherley, Hampshire. Her pastel blue co-ord was collarless and fitted. It was paired with a butter yellow clutch and nude pumps.

Lovely in lilac © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh met with Roberta Metsola at a UK government and European Parliament Intergroup on Children's Rights More recently, she opted for a lilac look by Victoria Beckham while attending a UK government and European Parliament Intergroup on Children's Rights in Brussels. A white Mulberry belt and a printed blouse rounded off the look.