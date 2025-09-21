Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie goes barefoot in tapered £600 dress
Barefoot Duchess Sophie observes poignant dress code in £600 floral dress

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Danjo Garan on day three of the royal tour of Japan - and Sophie wore a respectful outfit

The Duchess of Edinburgh smiling to left in white blazer and green floral dress© PA Images via Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh offered a masterclass in daytime elegance on Saturday as she stepped out for day three of her and Prince Edward's five-day visit to Japan. Duchess Sophie, 60, was seen visiting Danjo Garan, one of the two most significant religious sites within Koyasan, a sacred mountain complex in Wakayama Prefecture, which is home to the Shingon sect of Buddhism's headquarters. 

Observing the dress code relating to maintaining the sanctity of Buddhist temples, the duchess was seen going barefoot. In terms of her outfit, she kept things understated so as not to draw attention away from the purpose of the visit. She was seen wearing the 'Wales' dress by Max Mara, while her husband also removed his shoes and wore clean white socks.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh outside surrounded by people© PA Images via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Danjo Garan in Japan

Her dress featured long sleeves, which cinched at the waist, and a collared neckline. The piece, which retails for £660, also had a floaty ankle-length skirt and a tie waist. Layering her look, the mother-of-two added the 'Indiana Double-Breasted Blazer in Optic White' from Altuzarra, which added structure to the look, thanks to the double-breasted buttons, despite being worn undone.

For the outside portion of her day, which saw her meet a group of children involved in the British Council English Programme delivered in Koyasan, Sophie popped on her favourite 'High Mary Jane Leather Espadrilles' from Penelope Chilvers. She also carried the deep green 'Moneypenny' from Sophie Habsburg and wore Giulia Barela's 'Poetica Hoop Small Earrings'.

Sophie's Japan wardrobe highlight

The Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to the Nezu Museum, in Minato City, Tokyo, on day two of the royal trip to Japan. The museum was founded to conserve and exhibit the pre-modern Japanese and East Asian art collected by Nezu Kaichiro(1860-1940) had collected and houses approximately 7,600 works, including seven Japanese National Treasures. Picture date: Saturday September 20, 2025. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images
Duchess Sophie wore a 'dreamscape' dress - and looked so elegant

It isn't the first lovely look of Sophie's Japan trip. The day before, the royal opted for the 'Dolce Vita' silk shirt dress from Suzannah London, with a dreamy Tuscan landscape print, to tour the gardens of the Nezu Museum, in Minato City, Tokyo. She was accessorised to perfection, elevating her look with Asprey London's 'Woodland Single Oak Leaf Bracelet' to match her gold drop earrings.

Duchess Sophie in navy floral dress posed with smiling blonde lady in white dress and red blazer© Instagram/lgwendycocchia
Duchess Sophie was seen with The Honourable Wendy Cocchia, the 31st Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia

When embarking upon an overseas engagement, Sophie always makes an effort to dress up. Earlier this month, she headed on a solo trip to Canada, choosing Beulah's 'Siena' dress to attend the vice-regal conference reception at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald in Alberta. "The Duchess of Edinburgh continues to master the art of diplomatic dressing with effortless grace," luxury stylist Angela Kyte told us at the time. "The dress' navy base provides a refined backdrop for its vivid floral print, while the structured bodice and soft pleating offer both polish and femininity."

