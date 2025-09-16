Duchess Sophie looks sombre at royal funeral in largest hat to date

The Duchess of Edinburgh joined the King, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday as members of the royal family attended the funeral of the Duchess of Kent. Sophie, 60, was seen without her husband Prince Edward, as she arrived wearing a sombre ensemble including a black dress featuring a round neckline, dropped hem skirt, and long sleeves. The tasteful dress was paired with a beautiful diamond brooch, which complemented the buttons running down her dress.

Carrying a small clutch bag, the royal also wore a large hat which sat off to one side. It featured floral adornments and teamed nicely with her updo. Meanwhile, her makeup featured a subtle smoky eye and a coral pink lip. The sombre occasion falls ahead of Sophie and Edward's visit to Japan from 18 - 23 September, where they are scheduled to meet with the Emperor and Empress.

© Getty Images Joining Sophie in attendance were not only William and Kate, but also the late duchess' sister, Princess Alexandra, daughter Lady Helen Taylor, and her granddaughters, Lady Amelia and Lady Marina Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of York were also in attendance, as was Princess Anne, joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.





© Max Mumby The late royal's husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, was also present. The pair wed in 1961 after meeting at a private party. Their engagement was announced in March 1961, and they were married at York Minster in June.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Kent is laid to rest The funeral celebrating Katharine's life followed a family vigil on Monday evening, which was attended by those closest to Katharine. Pallbearers from The Royal Dragoon Guards carried the Duchess of Kent's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, into Westminster Cathedral for the Vigil for the Deceased with Rite of Reception and Vespers for the Dead.



© Getty Following the funeral, the prince's wife will be laid to rest at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore. The Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore is a cemetery that has been used by the British royal family for several years. It lies on the Home Park estate near Windsor Castle and sits adjacent to the Royal Mausoleum, where the tomb of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert sits. It was consecrated by the Bishop of Oxford in 1928.