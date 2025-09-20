Duchess Sophie stuns in silky 'dreamscape' dress on day 2 of Japan visit

Duchess Sophie has the most immaculate, immense wardrobe of elegant dresses, suitable for all occasions: from her neutral coatdresses, to her more abstract statement pieces, we love absolutely everything that she seems to pull out of her closet. For the first day of her state visit to Japan with Prince Edward, she wore a gorgeous royal blue garden dress, when meeting the Emperor and Empress, but the dress that she stepped out in on the second day might just be even more beautiful.

© PA Images via Getty Images Duchess during a visit to the Nezu Museum, in Minato City, Tokyo, on day two of the royal trip to Japan

On a solo outing for the visit, without the Duke of Edinburgh, the 60-year-old opted for the 'Dolce Vita' luxury silk twill shirt dress from one of her go-to brands, Suzannah London, which is responsible for some of her most wonderful statement pieces, including her wardrobe staple 'Monique' dress, a bold piece adorned with floral print patterns.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a gorgeous dress to the museum

The brand describes the 'Dolce Vita' dress as "a piece of wearable art" with "an easy silhouette made from beautiful Italian printed silk". The beautiful landscape print is designed by Suzannah and the textile team, having started off as a design of trees that was hand-painted before being reworked digitally with the backdrop and turned into what they describe as a "Tuscan Dreamscape".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's fashion moments

As for the dress itself, it's a silk-lined piece with three-quarter length cuffed sleeves, pockets, silk covered buttons and a self-tie belt, making for a piece that cinches beautifully at the waist and then elegantly drapes by the sides. It's an incredibly chic and versatile dress, suitable for all kinds of occasions.

Duchess Sophie's Japan outfits

To complete her ensemble, the Duchess of Edinburgh paired her dress with cream heeled pumps and a clutch that matched the hue perfectly, accessorising with a gorgeous pair of gold drop earrings, to add an extra touch of regal glamour to the look.

© Instagram The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in Japan

On the first day of the visit, Duchess Sophie opted for two equally incredible dresses: a floral-inspired satin piece that fell to her ankles and featured short sleeves, with blush pink roses across the design, and another bluish-hued dress while she enjoyed watching some sumo wrestling, the country's national sport.