Duchess Sophie has an 'approachable' Cinderella moment in floaty gown

The Duchess of Edinburgh went full fairytale on Sunday as she stepped out alongside her husband, Prince Edward, to attend the 2025 Osaka Expo during the couple's royal visit to Japan. Duchess Sophie, 60, rocked a Cinderella-inspired look as she opted for a sky blue dress with a floaty skirt – but made it daytime appropriate. The royal wore the 'Ahana Bright Blue Polka Dress' by Beulah London, which retails for £520 and features a short stand neckline and a belted waist.

It was made from polka dot silk crepe de chine fabric and featured a shin-length skirt. The buttons down the front added a classic touch to the look. Sophie last wore the dress in May when she met with pensioners at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea. On this occasion, the royal teamed it with Sophie Habsburg's 'Capri' bag made from blue and neutral raffia, as well as the 'High Mary Jane Leather Espadrilles' by Penelope Chilvers.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wore a Beulah dress in Osaka In terms of her jewellery, the mother-of-two chose the 'Woodland Single Oak Leaf Bracelet' by Asprey London, as well as Giulia Barela's 'Poetica Hoop Small Earrings' and her coordinating 'Africa Ring'. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a gentle updo while her makeup look featured fluttery lashes and a peachy lip.

© Getty Sophie toured the Japan Pavilion during her visit to the 2025 Osaka Expo "Instead of her usual fairytale silhouettes, Sophie opted for a more relaxed, everyday elegance here," stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "The blue polka-dot dress, with its puffed sleeves and row of buttons, has a charmingly retro nod but feels approachable and down-to-earth. The cut is easy and fluid, giving her freedom of movement while still maintaining a polished presence. It's less about spectacle and more about quiet refinement, letting her personality shine rather than the dress itself."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's best fashion moments

Duchess Sophie's Cinderella looks

Special service © Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a blue Beulah dress for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving In May, Sophie attended the thanksgiving service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey. She looked splendid in Beulah's 'Yahvi' gown in cornflower blue with bell sleeves and a full skirt. It was styled with a ruffled Jane Taylor hat and suede heels.

Wrapped up warm © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh was accompanied by Commandant of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Major-General Nick Cowley In April, Sophie wrapped up warm for the Sovereign's Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. She chose a powder blue Emilia Wickstead coat, which was worn buttoned up and belted with a matching blue Jane Taylor fascinator.

Daytime chic © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended an Afternoon Tea honouring women of distinction at the Castle Hotel In June, the royal attended an afternoon tea honouring women of distinction at the Castle Hotel in Windsor. For a more casual look, Sophie teamed Aspiga's 'Victoria' dress, which featured a V-neck and fluted sleeves, with neutral Asprey open-toe wedges and a Sophie Habsburg bag.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

Ascot attire © Getty Sophie was seen in blue as she walked in the parade ring during Royal Ascot 2022 Back in 2022, Sophie took her Cinderella vibe to Royal Ascot. She was seen on day two wearing a frilly lace A-line dress by Suzannah London with a floral saucer-shaped hat by Jane Taylor and pale blue pumps.