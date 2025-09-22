Duchess Sophie has an 'approachable' Cinderella moment in floaty gown

The Duchess of Edinburgh went full fairytale on Sunday as she stepped out alongside her husband, Prince Edward, to attend the 2025 Osaka Expo during the couple's royal visit to Japan. Duchess Sophie, 60, rocked a Cinderella-inspired look as she opted for a sky blue dress with a floaty skirt – but made it daytime appropriate. The royal wore the 'Ahana Bright Blue Polka Dress' by Beulah London, which retails for £520 and features a short stand neckline and a belted waist.
It was made from polka dot silk crepe de chine fabric and featured a shin-length skirt. The buttons down the front added a classic touch to the look. Sophie last wore the dress in May when she met with pensioners at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea. On this occasion, the royal teamed it with Sophie Habsburg's 'Capri' bag made from blue and neutral raffia, as well as the 'High Mary Jane Leather Espadrilles' by Penelope Chilvers.
In terms of her jewellery, the mother-of-two chose the 'Woodland Single Oak Leaf Bracelet' by Asprey London, as well as Giulia Barela's 'Poetica Hoop Small Earrings' and her coordinating 'Africa Ring'. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a gentle updo while her makeup look featured fluttery lashes and a peachy lip.
"Instead of her usual fairytale silhouettes, Sophie opted for a more relaxed, everyday elegance here," stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "The blue polka-dot dress, with its puffed sleeves and row of buttons, has a charmingly retro nod but feels approachable and down-to-earth. The cut is easy and fluid, giving her freedom of movement while still maintaining a polished presence. It's less about spectacle and more about quiet refinement, letting her personality shine rather than the dress itself."
Duchess Sophie's Cinderella looks
Special service
In May, Sophie attended the thanksgiving service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey. She looked splendid in Beulah's 'Yahvi' gown in cornflower blue with bell sleeves and a full skirt. It was styled with a ruffled Jane Taylor hat and suede heels.
Wrapped up warm
In April, Sophie wrapped up warm for the Sovereign's Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. She chose a powder blue Emilia Wickstead coat, which was worn buttoned up and belted with a matching blue Jane Taylor fascinator.
You may also like
Daytime chic
In June, the royal attended an afternoon tea honouring women of distinction at the Castle Hotel in Windsor. For a more casual look, Sophie teamed Aspiga's 'Victoria' dress, which featured a V-neck and fluted sleeves, with neutral Asprey open-toe wedges and a Sophie Habsburg bag.
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.
Back in 2022, Sophie took her Cinderella vibe to Royal Ascot. She was seen on day two wearing a frilly lace A-line dress by Suzannah London with a floral saucer-shaped hat by Jane Taylor and pale blue pumps.
LISTEN: The family member Prince Harry visited at Kensington Palace during UK visit
Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage