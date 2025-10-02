Meghan Markle's 'departure from convention' with epic leg-split maternity skirt

The Duchess of Sussex's signature style has long been quiet luxury, minimalist chic, but in 2019, she made an epic statement with a red carpet look while pregnant with Prince Archie. Meghan Markle joined her husband, Prince Harry, at the Endeavour Fund awards in London, where she wore an ensemble designed by none other than her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The designer look featured a crisp white shirt with the sleeves rolled up and the top buttons undone.

It was styled with a black ankle-skimming skirt with a bold leg split up one side. For her accessories, the former Suits actress chose a black clutch and popped on a pair of black Aquazurra heels with gold straps. For her beauty look, Meghan swapped out her soft curls for a slicked-back bun, and her makeup look featured a smoky eye and glossy pink lip.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Endeavour Fund awards at Drapers' Hall

Defying convention

"The silhouette of the skirt was sleek and elongating, with the split carefully cut to create drama without overwhelming the overall look," stylist Angela Kyte tells HELLO!. "While not typical of traditional royal wardrobes, the choice illustrated how modern royal fashion can embrace more directional elements while remaining elegant and poised.

© Getty Meghan wore a Givenchy ensemble on the red carpet

"For maternity dressing, it marked a progressive departure from convention, showing that pregnancy fashion can be both empowering and sophisticated," she adds. "The slit itself was precisely tailored, accentuating the clean lines of the skirt while maintaining composure and balance. The structured fabric lent weight and security, ensuring the design projected confidence and polish."

The Fashion Awards © Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 While attending the Fashion Awards in 2018, Meghan wore a bump-skimming Givenchy gown made from black velvet featuring an asymmetrical shoulder design.

In Fiji © Getty Meghan's dress was a nod to the Fijian flag Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Meghan headed off on a 16-day autumn tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Prince Harry. In Fiji, she attended a state dinner wearing this gorgeous blue Safiyaa caped gown and diamond drop earrings.

In Morocco © Getty Meghan wore Dior in Morocco The following February, Meghan and Harry flew to Morocco. For a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco in Rabat, Meghan chose a cream Dior caftan-style dress and once again, slicked her hair back.

In New Zealand © Getty Meghan wore Gabriela Hearst at a reception at Government House In the New Zealand phase of the 16-day 2018 tour, Meghan attended a reception at Government House in Wellington. She looked classically elegant in a black fit-and-flare gown by Gabriela Hearst with strappy heels and loose curls in her hair.

