Meghan Markle rocks 'relatable' sundress – with £8.8k necklace

The Duchess of Sussex has got fans excited with the release of the trailer for season two of Netflix's With Love, Meghan on Tuesday – but all we can think about are her impeccable outfits.

Meghan Markle, 44, was spotted in the trailer sporting an array of lovely outfits, but one stood out above the rest – a certain sundress.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

© Netflix Prince Harry's wife was seen wearing the 'Blige' dress by Veronica Beard (a brand loved by royals, including the Princess of Wales and Zara Tindall), which featured a black and white striped design. The £214 dress featured spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, a cinched waist, and an A-line skirt.

© Netflix Celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson says a striped A-line midi dress quietly ticks a lot of boxes without being too over the top. "The A-line style nips in at the waist, which can either flatter or create curves. It's an easy go-to style that looks effortless and understated while making her feel relatable as it’s something we can find on the high street," Ellis tells us. "Stripes are timeless, and the midi length makes it wearable all year round, as you can add a blazer or cardigan for a layer. It feels achievable for the viewer."

© Jessica McCormack Meghan's pricey accessory Something a little more out of the price point of the average viewer is Meghan's dazzling necklace – the 'Tattoo Diamond & Blackened Gold Pendant' by Jessica McCormack, which costs a neat £8,800. The costly necklace features a set of round brilliant cut diamonds, in 18-carat blackened white gold and yellow gold on an 18-inch chain.

© Getty Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder of Abelini, says Meghan's necklace holds symbolic value, as well as monetary. "In jewellery, the spiral is a powerful symbol of eternity, growth, and the journey of life," he says. "It's a subtle but deeply meaningful choice for a public figure like Meghan, perhaps hinting at her own evolving story and journey."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle joined by Chrissy Teigen and Tan France in series two of Netflix show

© Eric Charbonneau Meghan's penchant for stripes It's not the first time Meghan has been seen in public settings in stripes – in fact, she wears another striped look (a Carolina Herrera shirt dress) in her With Love, Meghan season two trailer. Last August, the mother-of-two rocked a striped black dress by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz as she and Harry arrived in Cartagena for their four-day trip to Colombia.