Meghan Markle just wore a more expensive version of Princess Kate's jumper

The royal ladies are all undeniably stylish in their own right, but there is something quite special about both Meghan Markle and Princess Kate.

Close in age, with a similar fashion sense, their signature styles have often been compared by eagle-eyed royal style watchers.

© Netflix Meghan's jumper looked very familiar

However, in the trailer for the second season of the Duchess of Sussex's hit Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, she was spotted in a more expensive version of a jumper previously worn by the Princess of Wales.

Meghan, in one episode of the show, is pictured looking as stylishly modern as ever in a gorgeous burgundy ribbed jumper that you may very well recognise from Princess Kate's wardrobe.

The piece is the 'Sami' jumper from French brand Sézane, from one of the Princess of Wales' go-tos, and an ultimate it-girl brand, and Meghan's is priced at £155.

Princess Kate wore the exact same jumper a couple of years ago, during an outing to Nottingham, but it's priced at £110 for the 'natural' ecru colour that the Princess of Wales opted for.

When she visited Nottingham Trent University, to learn more about how students were supporting each other at the Freshers Fayre, she wore a gorgeous co-ord which included the cream jumper.

© Getty Princess Kate wore the same jumper three years ago

At the time, she had been consistently wearing trouser suits out for her royal engagements, so a luxurious ribbed co-ord was quite the departure!

Getting your mitts on the knits

If you're loving Meghan's knit, well, good news because Boden has an impressive lookalike for just £129 (or $159 if you're reading this in the states!).

HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce and resident shopping expert Leanne Bayley recommends this if you're going for the Meghan look this fall.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Fans are loving the look of Meghan's wardrobe in the new season

She said: "Boden is killing it with its new season knits and this one is spun from the softest cashmere making it super luxurious.

"Boden partners with The Good Cashmere Standard® and supports the sustainable production of cashmere, which I love. What's more there are other shades to choose from as well."

It's a three-in-one, really – you look as stylish as Meghan, for an affordable price, while supporting sustainable fashion. I'd say you can't beat it!