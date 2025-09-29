Meghan Markle embraces 'transformation' with new $4k talisman

The Duchess of Sussex is known to possess an enviable jewellery collection; however, the latest addition to her jewellery box is less about a display of wealth and more about her personal journey. Meghan Markle, 44, was spotted wearing a new talisman as she attended the One805LIVE! 2025 concert in California earlier this month, which has been identified as Logan Hollowell's 'Queen Water Drop Moonstone Ring with Full Pavé Diamond Halo' by WhatMeghanWore on Instagram.

According to Logan Hollowell's description of the beautiful pear-shaped ring, it is said to bring good fortune, promote inspiration, and bring success in love as well as business matters. The designer also says that the moonstone is "associated with the moon and was the stone of the goddess Diana", suggesting Meghan may also wear the ring as a nod to her late mother-in-law. Now, we have spoken to jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia to offer a full rundown of the ring.

© Getty Images for ABA Meghan wore the ring on her right hand

Meghan's ring for 'emotional balance'

"Moonstone has long been known as a gem of intuition, protection, and emotional balance," Nilesh tells us. "Often associated with new beginnings, it's sometimes called the 'stone of destiny', making it an especially meaningful choice for someone in the public eye like Meghan. In ancient Rome and India, moonstone was believed to be formed from solidified moonlight, which is why it has long carried an aura of mysticism and romance. It represents calm, clarity, and feminine energy – qualities the Duchess of Sussex has often been associated with."

© Logan Hollowell Meghan's ring features a central moonstone

Nilesh explains that the literal shape of the stone in Meghan's ring carries symbolism. "It can be read as a teardrop, which traditionally represents empathy and emotional depth, or as a droplet of water – symbolising renewal, life, and resilience. In many cultures, water is seen as transformative and healing, which aligns beautifully with Meghan's own journey and the causes she champions."

Surrounding the moonstone with a pavé diamond halo amplifies its meaning, the jewellery expert says: "Diamonds symbolise strength and endurance, so the design pairs emotional intuition with resilience and permanence. Combined with the smooth gold band, a symbol of tradition and warmth, the overall effect is a ring that balances softness with strength, much like Meghan's public identity."

© Getty Meghan also owns a lovely Cartier watch

The moonstone ring joins a host of other beautiful jewellery staples belonging to Prince Harry's wife, including her Cartier 'Tank Francaise' watch, her Lorraine Schwartz emerald-cut diamond pinky ring, and, of course, her diamond engagement ring, which features a cushion-cut diamond from Botswana, flanked by two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection.