Meghan Markle's 'clever concealment' of Prince Archie pregnancy with bump-skimming wedding guest dress

The Duchess of Sussex proved her impeccable sense of style extended to dressing a bump in 2019 when she would step out on royal outings while pregnant with her first child, Prince Archie.
However, in 2018, Meghan Markle, now 44, made her way to a public even,t which was one of the highlights of the royal British calendar that year, Princess Eugenie's wedding, and managed to conceal her pregnancy.
Meghan wore a Givenchy look
Meghan's husband, Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, married British marketing executive Jack Brooksbank on 12 October, and the Sussexes announced they were expecting their first child together just three days later.
To conceal her pregnancy, Meghan chose an understatedly elegant wedding guest look featuring a coat dress by Givenchy – the fashion label which designed her own wedding dress earlier that year.
Meghan announced her pregnancy just days later
Meghan's coat dress featured a loose fit, and it was shin-skimming in length. It also featured a wide mandarin collar and buttons down the front. It was accessorised with a subtle feathered hat by Noel Stewart and suede navy pumps.
Meghan's style hack
"At the time, she hadn't yet shared her pregnancy news with the world, but the styling choices she made reveal just how considered her approach was as she was able to conceal her bump without compromising her classic style," Angela Kyte, luxury stylist, tells us. "The coat's generous cut and fluid structure created a silhouette that was soft and accommodating, yet still had a sense of sophistication. It was clever concealment without ever feeling contrived or making us notice Meghan looking a world away from herself.
"What I particularly admire is the restraint in the overall look," Angela adds. "This was dressing with multiple audiences in mind. It was respectful to the occasion, protective of her privacy, and perfectly in line with her reputation for modern and streamlined elegance. It shows how the right tailoring and styling choices can communicate confidence and discretion simultaneously."
Meghan rocked Calvin Klein in this form-fitting look
What did Meghan Markle wear while pregnant with Archie?
Meghan's wardrobe was full of outfits that skimmed her blossoming bump as time went on.
Arriving at a gala performance of The Wider Earth at the Natural History Museum three months before Archie was born, the former Suits actress proved that styling a bump doesn't have to mean throwing out all your bodycon dresses.
Meghan accessorised with khaki green heels - gorgeous!
She rocked a Calvin Klein turtleneck dress with a coordinating coat, which felt extra sentimental as it was made by fashion designer Amanda Wakeley, who used to dress Meghan's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
Never one to shy away from embracing the appeal of earthy tones, the mother-to-be paired her off-white look with olive green suede Ralph Lauren heels and a matching clutch.
Meghan embraced a colour clash moment in Birkenhead
Meghan was also known to embrace colour in her pregnancy wardrobe.
Meghan proved that pregnancy dressing doesn't have to be quiet
She was seen alongside Prince Harry during a visit to Birkenhead in January 2019, where she paired a vibrant purple dress from Babaton by Aritizia with a scarlet red Sentaler coat and heels to match.
