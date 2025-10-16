Princess Eugenie works her magic on all-black look with Zara skirt

It doesn't get much more classically elegant than an all-black outfit, as Princess Eugenie proved when she stepped out in London on 15 October. The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, 35, looked understatedly elegant as she attended the Frieze Art Fair 2025 VIP Preview. The fair takes place in Regent's Park, and it allows over 130 galleries to gather and display the work of contemporary art and living artists. It was a fitting outing for the cousin of the Prince of Wales, as she is passionate about art, having studied English Literature and History of Art at Newcastle University, and now she works as Associate Director of Hauser & Wirth, an art gallery on London's Savile Row.

For the occasion, which was also attended by artist Michael Walker, author Sarah Blakley-Cartwright, and film producer Bernard Lagrange, Eugenie opted for a humble Zara skirt. It featured vertical pleats and a cinched elasticated waist. She kept up with an understated aesthetic by adding a fine-knit black sweater with a crew neckline and elbow-length sleeves.

© Getty Princess Eugenie opted for a high street skirt for the London art fair

Adding simple accessories to her look, the younger sister of Princess Beatrice added a touch of luxury with the 'Faye Shoulder Bag in Burgundy Croc' by French high fashion label Chloe and Sophie Lis' whimsical mushroom earrings. She wore her hair in a casual updo, and she wore minimal makeup featuring soft brown eyeliner.

© Getty princess Eugenie of York and Michael Walker attend the Frieze Art Fair 2025 VIP preview in Regents Park

"Princess Eugenie's look at the Frieze Art Fair shows just how effortlessly you can use high-street pieces to create timeless, elegant looks," personal stylist Constance Richardson, who has worked in styling for over three years and has a background in tailoring, tells us. "Her pleated Zara skirt is understated yet elevated, striking that balance between accessible and luxury fashion. By keeping the palette all black, she lets the texture of the pleats do the work. It's sleek and very wearable for a range of occasions.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: All About Princess Eugenie

"It's a brilliant example of how to make high-street staples look elevated by pairing them with classic accessories, simple gold jewellery and a designer bag," she adds. "Princess Eugenie's style always feels authentic as she dresses with ease and confidence, proving that elevated fashion doesn't have to come with a designer price tag."

Princess Eugenie in all black

Having reported on royal style for two years at HELLO!, I have kept up-to-date with Eugenie's fashion moves and delved into the archives, so I know this isn't the first time she has worn an all-black look – despite it being a colour royal ladies like the Princess of Wales reserve for sombre events. Keep scrolling for proof…

Leather © Getty Princess Eugenie of York attends the launch of GP Nutrition Supplements In January 2016, Princess Eugenie opted for a rare leather mini dress moment as she attended the launch of GP Nutrition Supplements, a collection of five premium nutritional programmes by her friend Gabriela Peacock.

Satin © Getty Princess Eugenie attends The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre In November 2023, Princess Eugenie hosted the inaugural Winter Gala for The Anti Slavery Collective, the organisation she co-founded with Julia de Boinville to tackle forced work in business supply chains. She wore a black satin gown with a leg split by her bridal gown designers, Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

Lace © Getty Princess Eugenie wore a lace dress while out in Brooklyn In December 2013, Eugenie used a red lip to jazz up a black lace dress as she attended the eighth annual charity ball gala at the Duggal Greenhouse, an events venue in New York City, with Princess Beatrice.

At Christmas © Getty Princess Eugenie wore all black with a burgundy bag Eugenie made an all-black moment look festive in December 2023 when she attended the Princess of Wales' annual 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, which recognises those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year. She opted for an A-line coat dress with knee-high heeled boots by Aquazzura.