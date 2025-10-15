Princess Eugenie elevates lace party top with high street blazer

Princess Eugenie always looks brilliant, whether she's going for an extravagant dress, a smart casual look, or even dressing up for a day of work, it seems. On Tuesday 14 October, the 35-year-old hosted Christian Levett, a former hedge-fund manager who retired to pursue his passion for art collection, and British artist Anj Smith, who has a new show opening with Princess Eugenie's company Hauser & Wirth at the end of the month. For the occasion, the sister of Princess Beatrice looked incredibly cool, as the director of an art gallery should. Scroll down to see Princess Eugenie's fantastic outfit…

As identified by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram, the mother-of-two opted for a double-breasted black blazer from Reiss, which she paired with smart trousers in the same colour. Under the jacket, she wore an embroidered white lace shirt from royal favourite brand Veronica Beard, which she previously wore before on a night out at Chiltern Firehouse that she had unbuttoned slightly for a little more of a casual look,.

Beauty and accessory-wise, the wife of Jack Brooksbank kept things minimal but stylish, with a clean make-up look and her signature toadstool earrings from Sophie Lis, for a quirky but fashionable way to round off her look.

Princess Eugenie's recent looks

On Monday, the mother-of-two went on a more serious outing with Princess Rajwa of Jordan, visiting the Springfield University Hospital for Mental Health with arts and mental health charity Hospital Rooms, for whom Hauser & Wirth are a charitable partner.

Royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram identified the pieces in Princess Eugenie's beautiful darker ensemble: she opted for a black crew neck cardigan and her satin charmeuse midi skirt from Ralph Lauren, which she wore earlier in the year for a similarly sensitive outing.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Eugenie opted for knitwear and a satin skirt

To round off the ensemble, the fashionable British royal brought out her Chloé 'Faye' shoulder bag in burgundy croc leather, her ankle boots from Penelope Chilvers, and her signature Sophie Lis earrings.

Earlier in October, she wore an equally gorgeous, though much more casual outfit, when she took to Instagram to make a major announcement. Princess Eugenie opted for a "risky" sleeveless denim dress by Veronica Beard, with a flattering A-line silhouette, button-down front and ruched waist. She has absolutely been on fire with her outfits this month!