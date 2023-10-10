Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Style Watch: Queen Camilla's surprising skinny jeans to Princess Beatrice's sheer lace dress

The royal style set have seriously delivered this month

Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer
Leather! Lace! Lululemon! All things that perfectly encapsulate the array of outfits served up by royalty's best dressed this month. 

The Princess of Wales veered away from her beloved power suit for the first time in weeks as she took on a sporty engagement in Hull, while the Duchess of Edinburgh leaned into her fabulous feminine flair during an overseas trip to Ethiopia. 

Princess Beatrice's sartorial prowess reigned supreme after her winning streak of beguiling outfits in September, as Queen Camilla surprised the nation by stepping out in skinny jeans. 

Who's been on our Royal Style Watch this October? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the stake stakes.

Princess of Wales

atherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she takes part in a game during a Rugby League Inclusivity Day at Allam Sports Centre on October 05, 2023 in Hull, England. The Princess of Wales took part in the event as part of her role as Patron of the Rugby Football League and to see the positive impact the Disability Rugby League has onits participants and their families.© Samir Hussein
Princess Kate swept her tumbling curls into a neat side ponytail

Princess Kate has stayed loyal to her trouser suits this season, but the wife of Prince William did make a momentary departure from Alexander McQueen's tailoring to don a pair of Lululemon trainers and slick her hair into a Spice Girls-inspired ponytail for to play wheelchair rugby in Hull. 

BRACKNELL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives for her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson
The Princess wore the chicest all-grey ensemble

We also saw a far more casual ensemble make its debut in Princess Kate's corporate wardrobe - a sweater vest. Stepping out in Bracknell to visit a centre supporting Ukrainian families who have settled in the area, the Princess' crisp shirt and knitwear combination wouldn't look out of place on the front row of Paris Fashion Week; where immaculate tailoring and preppy layering has reigned supreme this month. 

atherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Grange Pavilion as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales will meet members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales. © Getty
Princess Kate stepped out in a pinstripe Holland Cooper trouser suit

Thrifty Princess Kate also chose to re-wear a pinstripe Holland Cooper suit this month, recycling a look she wore just days ago for a meeting with Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla who attended the Braemar Literary festival Braemar Literary Festival© Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Queen Camilla rocked skinny jeans at the Braemar Literary Festival

We could never have predicted Queen Camilla's cool and casual getup at the Braemar Literary Festival on 2 October, but we're here for it!

Her Majesty, who was attending the Braemar Literary Festival, switched up her usual, tailored attire for an off-duty aesthetic. 

The wife of King Charles donned denim skinny jeans and suede boots in a regal navy hue, pairing her outdoorsy outfit with a crisp, candy pink shirt and navy V-neck jumper. Queen Camilla layered with a smart blazer, and accessorised with her beloved green leather bag by Demellier London.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi © Dave Benett
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were amongst the stars at the Art of Wishes gala. For the evening, the auburn-haired royal opted for an ethereal lace dress, championing a pastel blue hue. The ensemble, revealing yet elegant, showcased her flair for fashion. 

The light blue of her dress was complemented by matching heeled pumps, while a cream clutch adorned with purple and black patterns added a touch of contrast. 

Princess Beatrice is mother to daughter Sienna© Karwai Tang
Princess Beatrice stunned in a pastel blue dress

As the autumn chill set in, a white bouclé-style jacket elegantly draped over her shoulders provided warmth. Her fiery red hair, tied into a casual ponytail, allowed her statement earrings to be prominently displayed.

Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in leather triple ensemble © Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visited Brooklands Innovation Academy in this leather ensemble

Duchess Sophie went hell for leather at an engagement in Surrey this month. The wife of Prince Edward opted for a luxe £1,980 leather midi skirt by Nina Ricci, amping up the glamour in a boxy lambskin jacket by Prada to double up on her grungy garments.

While the UK leans into autumnal jackets and warmer garments, the Duchess of Edinburgh revived her summer wardrobe during a secret and moving trip to Ethiopa to celebrate the work of eye care charity Orbis, ahead of World Sight Day. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Sabacare IDP Camp in Ethiopia
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Sabacare IDP Camp in Ethiopia

The royal looked effortlessly elegant in ME+EM's 'Bluebell Print' midi dress on Monday 9 October, teaming her colourful ensemble with her beloved wedged espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers.

