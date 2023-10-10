Royal Style Watch: Queen Camilla's surprising skinny jeans to Princess Beatrice's sheer lace dress

Leather! Lace! Lululemon! All things that perfectly encapsulate the array of outfits served up by royalty's best dressed this month.

The Princess of Wales veered away from her beloved power suit for the first time in weeks as she took on a sporty engagement in Hull, while the Duchess of Edinburgh leaned into her fabulous feminine flair during an overseas trip to Ethiopia.

Princess Beatrice's sartorial prowess reigned supreme after her winning streak of beguiling outfits in September, as Queen Camilla surprised the nation by stepping out in skinny jeans.

Who's been on our Royal Style Watch this October? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the stake stakes.

Princess of Wales © Samir Hussein Princess Kate swept her tumbling curls into a neat side ponytail Princess Kate has stayed loyal to her trouser suits this season, but the wife of Prince William did make a momentary departure from Alexander McQueen's tailoring to don a pair of Lululemon trainers and slick her hair into a Spice Girls-inspired ponytail for to play wheelchair rugby in Hull. © Chris Jackson The Princess wore the chicest all-grey ensemble We also saw a far more casual ensemble make its debut in Princess Kate's corporate wardrobe - a sweater vest. Stepping out in Bracknell to visit a centre supporting Ukrainian families who have settled in the area, the Princess' crisp shirt and knitwear combination wouldn't look out of place on the front row of Paris Fashion Week; where immaculate tailoring and preppy layering has reigned supreme this month. © Getty Princess Kate stepped out in a pinstripe Holland Cooper trouser suit Thrifty Princess Kate also chose to re-wear a pinstripe Holland Cooper suit this month, recycling a look she wore just days ago for a meeting with Apple CEO, Tim Cook. ROYAL STYLE EXPERT EXPLAINS Why does Princess Kate keep wearing suits? Real reason behind her new corporate look

Queen Camilla © Peter Jolly/Shutterstock Queen Camilla rocked skinny jeans at the Braemar Literary Festival We could never have predicted Queen Camilla's cool and casual getup at the Braemar Literary Festival on 2 October, but we're here for it! Her Majesty, who was attending the Braemar Literary Festival, switched up her usual, tailored attire for an off-duty aesthetic. DON'T MISS Royals rocking skinny jeans: Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more The wife of King Charles donned denim skinny jeans and suede boots in a regal navy hue, pairing her outdoorsy outfit with a crisp, candy pink shirt and navy V-neck jumper. Queen Camilla layered with a smart blazer, and accessorised with her beloved green leather bag by Demellier London.

Princess Beatrice © Dave Benett Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were amongst the stars at the Art of Wishes gala. For the evening, the auburn-haired royal opted for an ethereal lace dress, championing a pastel blue hue. The ensemble, revealing yet elegant, showcased her flair for fashion. The light blue of her dress was complemented by matching heeled pumps, while a cream clutch adorned with purple and black patterns added a touch of contrast. © Karwai Tang Princess Beatrice stunned in a pastel blue dress As the autumn chill set in, a white bouclé-style jacket elegantly draped over her shoulders provided warmth. Her fiery red hair, tied into a casual ponytail, allowed her statement earrings to be prominently displayed.