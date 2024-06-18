Princess Eugenie amazes in cinched dress and Princess Beatrice's heels

Princess Eugenie stepped out looking so glamorous for the Fashion Trust Arabia London dinner in celebration of the FTA 2023 winners at Claridge's.
Sarah Ferguson's daughter, 34, opted for a waist-defining black midi dress. Her 'Roisin' floral dress from Erdem featured a pleated skirt, a belted waist, and ruffles along the shoulders and around the high neckline.
The figure-flattering piece was teamed with a pair of black heels from the royally-loved brand Aquazzura.
The 'Perfect Kiss 105' style had clear straps and was previously worn by her sister Princess Beatrice when she stepped out in 2022 to view flowers left by the public at Balmoral following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
To accessorise her look, the Princess opted for the unexpected boxy 'Mini Annabel Black Vanity Case' bag from Tanner Krolle and gold hoop earrings.
As per usual, her makeup and hair were kept simple. She rocked loose curls and a warm-toned smokey eye as she posed alongside jewellery designer Stephen Webster and his wife Anastasia, as well as fashion designer David Koma.
Having missed her uncle the King's birthday parade on Saturday, Eugenie was last spotted flying solo once again at the high society wedding of the year as the Duke of Westminster married Olivia Henson.
The royal was seen entering Chester Cathedral on 7 June alongside her cousin Prince William who acted as an usher.
Eugenie looked elegant in the 'Dubois Plissé Midi Dress' from Joseph which came in an unexpected olive shade. The pleated dress had long sleeves and a V-shaped neckline and was paired with the stunning 'Matilde 105 Crisscross Nude Suede Pumps' from Aquazurra.
To tie in with her nude heels, Prince Andrew's youngest daughter borrowed the Anya Hindmarch 'Maud Capra Leather Plaited Tassel Clutch' from her sister and secured the ‘Sabina Pillbox' hat from Emily London atop her brunette curls.
The royal also cut an elegant figure when she stepped out in support of Prince William alongside Zara and Mike Tindall at the Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May.
The mother-of-two looked splendid in a flowing white midi-length gown from Ulla Johnson with the 'Rockstud Metallic Silver Leather Pumps' from Valentino for an edge and the stunning Bloem Headpiece from Emily London's collaboration with Alice Archer.
It seemed the royal took style prompts from her older sister who also wore a statement headband, the 'Idun' style from the same brand to be precise.
She paired the diamanté-adorned headwear with a crimson dress from Beulah London with pearl and ruffle detailing.
