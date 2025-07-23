Princess Eugenie's above-the-knee wedding guest dress she's never worn again

2018 was quite the year for royal weddings as not only did Princess Eugenie get married, but also her cousin Prince Harry.

Last week, photos surfaced of Eugenie, 35, at actress Phoebe Tonkin's wedding, reminding us of one of her best wedding guest looks to date that she debuted at Harry's nuptials with Meghan Markle – and never wore again.

The youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York sported a bespoke cornflower blue mini dress by British label, Gainsbourg, established by former Vogue art editor Caroline Breteau and ex-Alexander McQueen couturier Sam Dougal.

© Getty Princess Eugenie rocked a bespoke Gainsbourg

The custom-made garment was made from a boucle material and featured a faux pocket on each hip. The high-necked dress also featured capped sleeves and a subtly ballooned skirt.

© Getty Eugenie has never worn the dress since

She styled it with Valentino 'Rockstud' heels and carried the M2Malletier crossbody bag by the gold metal handle. Nicky Hambleton-Jones, stylist and author of Bolder Not Older, approves of Eugenie's look, but can also see reasons why she may not have taken it for another spin despite having previously re-worn many other pieces in her wardrobe.

A fashion expert breaks down Eugenie's look

"The high neckline and structured tailoring give this dress a polished, almost retro charm—further enhanced by her minimalist accessories: a taupe clutch, matching pumps, and a crisp white pillbox hat that nods to classic royal style," Nicky says.

"What works especially well is the colour palette. The soft blue complements Eugenie's complexion, while the neutral accents keep the look timeless and cohesive.

© Pool Princess Eugenie styled the dress with Valentino heels

"However, the structured fabric and high neckline—though chic—may feel somewhat restrictive or formal for repeat wear," the fashion expert muses.

"The retro cut, while elegant, is also highly distinctive, making it harder to re-style without being immediately recognised. And of course, since the royal wedding in 2018, Eugenie has gone through significant life changes, including becoming a mother of two. Like many women, her style—and possibly her fit preferences—may have evolved post-pregnancy, making this particular dress less practical or reflective of her current wardrobe needs."

1 4 2005 © Getty Eugenie opted for a colour clashing moment In 2005, Eugenie made an appearance at King Charles' wedding to Camilla. A then-15-year-old princess opted for a colour clashing moment featuring purple heels and an olive green scrunchy dress.

2 4 2008 © Getty Princess Eugenie opted for a multi-coloured look, as did Beatrice! 2008 called for a green and purple dress that had Eugenie looking like a peacock as she made an appearance at her cousin Peter Phillips' wedding to Autumn Kelly.

3 4 2011 © Getty Princess Eugenie wore Vivienne Westwood In April 2011, Eugenie attended the nuptials of the Prince and Princess of Wales. She captured public attention in a blue floral Vivienne Westwood two-piece with a dramatic feathered hat and platformed metallic heels.

4 4 2011 © Martin Fraser Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attend the Royal Wedding of Zara Phillips to Mike Tindall Three months later, she was a guest at her cousin Zara's wedding to Mike Tindall. She sported a more toned-down look in terms of the colour palette, though her white jacket did feature an enormous bow on the back.