Princess Eugenie's above-the-knee wedding guest dress she's never worn again

2018 was quite the year for royal weddings as not only did Princess Eugenie get married, but also her cousin Prince Harry.
Last week, photos surfaced of Eugenie, 35, at actress Phoebe Tonkin's wedding, reminding us of one of her best wedding guest looks to date that she debuted at Harry's nuptials with Meghan Markle – and never wore again.
The youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York sported a bespoke cornflower blue mini dress by British label, Gainsbourg, established by former Vogue art editor Caroline Breteau and ex-Alexander McQueen couturier Sam Dougal.
The custom-made garment was made from a boucle material and featured a faux pocket on each hip. The high-necked dress also featured capped sleeves and a subtly ballooned skirt.
She styled it with Valentino 'Rockstud' heels and carried the M2Malletier crossbody bag by the gold metal handle. Nicky Hambleton-Jones, stylist and author of Bolder Not Older, approves of Eugenie's look, but can also see reasons why she may not have taken it for another spin despite having previously re-worn many other pieces in her wardrobe.
A fashion expert breaks down Eugenie's look
"The high neckline and structured tailoring give this dress a polished, almost retro charm—further enhanced by her minimalist accessories: a taupe clutch, matching pumps, and a crisp white pillbox hat that nods to classic royal style," Nicky says.
"What works especially well is the colour palette. The soft blue complements Eugenie's complexion, while the neutral accents keep the look timeless and cohesive.
"However, the structured fabric and high neckline—though chic—may feel somewhat restrictive or formal for repeat wear," the fashion expert muses.
"The retro cut, while elegant, is also highly distinctive, making it harder to re-style without being immediately recognised. And of course, since the royal wedding in 2018, Eugenie has gone through significant life changes, including becoming a mother of two. Like many women, her style—and possibly her fit preferences—may have evolved post-pregnancy, making this particular dress less practical or reflective of her current wardrobe needs."