Princess Kate's bold fashion experiment with pumpkin ribbed skirt 'pays off'

The Princess of Wales has never been afraid of a pop of colour – but orange is a colour she has worn on only a handful of occasions since marrying the Prince of Wales in 2011. However, on 18 January 2023, the royal made an exception as she stepped out in a tangerine ensemble for a visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton as part of her work highlighting the importance of early childhood development. For this outing, Kate broke her own style rules by donning a pumpkin-hued ribbed turtleneck sweater by Gabriela Hearst.

She teamed the slim-fit knitwear with a ribbed midi skirt by Gabriela Hearst and a croc print leather belt by Ralph Lauren to break up the orange ensemble. For her accessories, Kate added Gianvito Rossi heeled boots, and upon arrival, was seen wearing a camel Massimo Dutti longline coat. She rounded off the look with the gorgeous Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a camel coat over her orange ensemble

It is a look that, though in a colour she hardly ever wears, gets the seal of approval of celebrity fashion stylist Ellis Ranson, who has worked in the fashion industry for 13 years. "Kate usually leans towards soft pastels or jewel tones to complement her cool undertone, which always looks clean, polished and feels like a consistent uniform. As a stylist, although it's important to know your colours, sometimes it's good to explore outside of this, and this orange look pays off.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a fitting orange look to visit Foxcubs Nursery in Luton

"The ribbed knit texture keeps it soft and approachable rather than too dramatic in a bold colour," Ellis adds. "The black belt and boots ground the brightness and add her trademark structure. The silhouette is classic Kate – extremely chic yet simple, which is key here. Orange feels a very engaging and warming colour, which is the perfect match to the event she attended."

© Getty The Princess of Wales' orange look was approachable - a perfect look for an engagement with children

Having reported on the princess' fashion since 2023 on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that while it is a rarity for Kate to wear orange (she hasn't worn it once in 2025 yet), she hasn't avoided it altogether. Keep scrolling to see proof…

Princess of Wales in orange

March 2022 © Getty Kate wore a keyhole orange blouse in Jamaica Kate went to Shortwood Teacher's College in Kingston, Jamaica, where she paired a white Alexander McQueen suit with a clementine-hued blouse and a small handbag in the same shade.

December 2021 © Getty Kate's orange skirt peeked through from underneath her Alexander McQueen coat When the royal visited East Boston to see the changing face of Boston's shoreline as the city contended with rising sea levels, she opted for a chocolate brown Alexander McQueen coat over her Gabriela Hearst orange ensemble from her visit to Foxcubs nursery.

July 2015 © Getty Kate wore an orange dress in Wimbledon A regular at Wimbledon as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate made an appearance in 2015 wearing L.K.Bennett's calf-length 'Cayla' dress and Mirabelle's 'Lolita' drop earrings.

April 2015 © Getty Kate opted for an orange shawl in Thimphu, Bhutan As Kate left the Taj Tashi hotel to attend a dinner with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan on day five of the 2015 royal tour to India and Bhutan, she wore a Tory Burch maxi dress with orange accents, which were brought out by a bright tangerine-hued pashmina over her arms.