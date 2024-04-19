8 times Queen Mary channeled Princess Kate: from bouncy blow-drys to rule-breaking manicures

Princess Kate is nothing short of a modern-day fashion and beauty icon, and it appears Queen Mary of Denmark agrees.

The Princess of Wales, 42, has become everyone's go-to girl for inspo when it comes to voluminous flowing tresses, glowing skin, and a carousel of incredible outfits. In recent times, eagle-eyed royal followers will notice that the Danish Queen, 52, has been channeling Prince William's wife more and more.

From her luscious locks to her increasing array of cinched suits, it seems 2024 is the year of Princess Kate-core for the Australian-born royal. Take a look at her best Kate-coded looks…

© Getty Bouncy blow-drys Nothing says Princess Kate like a bouncy blowdry. The Princess has undergone a hair evolution since she became royal way back in 2011 with her locks getting bigger and bouncier by the year. The most recent addition to Kate's look has been a set of curtain bangs to frame her face - gorgeous. Now the Danish Queen is taking notes from the future British Queen's do. In recent times, Mary's brunette locks have had the allure of a Princess Kate blowdry with tonnes of volume and flicky 90s layers.

© Getty Following suit Princess Kate will forever be our resident queen of a power suit. It seems Queen Mary has caught on as she rocked this gorgeous trouser suit from The Fold earlier this month which could have taken clear notes from Kate's iconic vibrant purple Emilia Wickstead suit. In true Princess Kate style, Mary teamed her suit with swishy hair and suede pointed-toe stilettos.

© Getty Rule-breaking manis Queen Mary hosted the Elite Research Awards in February and broke a major manicure rule. She waved goodbye to royal beauty rules with her (royal) blue manicured hand. The royal may have sought inspiration from Princess Kate who on Easter Sunday in 2023 ditched her Queen Elizabeth-approved Essie 'Ballet Slippers' for a ruby red hue. Inspired.

© Getty,The Prince and Princess of Wales Country chic Mary's countryside chic was on top form when she inaugurated the incorporation of the southern part of Jægersborg Hegn as an untouched forest at Naerum Port earlier this month. This look has us remembering the gorgeous laid-back look Princess Kate rocked when she headed out on a walk with Capital Radio's Roman Kemp to film a candid chat about mental health. Dressing up her look with a polished blow-dry and pristine makeup look was totally Kate-coded, not to mention her near-identical roll-neck sweater and slim-fit trouser combo.

© Getty Cinched coats and knee-high boot ensembles When Queen Mary attended the 75th anniversary of the Home Guard earlier this month she had us double-taking. The Australian-born royal was spotted in a cinched blue coat from Fonnesbech, as well as knee-high Valentino boots. Hark back to Christmas Day 2023 Prince William's wife stepped out for a church service at Sandringham wearing a similar dark blue structured coat from Alexander McQueen with knee-high boots. Both women also rocked statement headwear.

© Getty Jewellery tributes to kids It is safe to say that Princess Kate is the picture of a doting mother. She spelled out her bond with her three young children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, when she headed to a London park in 2020 to chat with mothers who had received charity support during the COVID-19 pandemic wearing a gold necklace with an engraved circle with the initials of each of her children. Queen Mary paid homage to her brood recently when she stepped out wearing an 18-carat gold pendant from Julie Sandlau which was engraved with 'C, I, V, J' for her children Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13.

© Getty The balcony bun The royals only step out onto the balconies of their respective palaces on special occasions and so their hair must look immaculate. Princess Kate swapped out her iconic blow-dry for a stunning low bun on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour 2023. Then this January, Queen Mary came onto the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after they ascended the throne wearing a similarly chic low bun. Both styles showed off the royal ladies' regal bone structure.

© Getty An identical dress moment The roles were reversed last June when Princess Kate arrived to officially open the Young V&A museum at the V&A Museum of Childhood wearing Queen Mary's waist-cinching Beulah dress The Danish queen wore the buttoned A-line style in 2020 to the exhibition opening of The Faces of the Queen celebrating Queen Margrethe at Frederiksborg Museum of National History. Both ladies styled the look with white heels and drop-style earrings.

