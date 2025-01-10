Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton surprises in skinny jeans with bombshell blowdry in new photo
Subscribe
Kate Middleton surprises in skinny jeans with bombshell blowdry in new photo
Catherine, Princess of Wales facing to right in cobalt blazer© Getty

Princess Kate is a vision in skinny jeans with bombshell blowdry in milestone photo

Prince William paid tribute to his stylish wife on her 43rd birthday  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales celebrates her 43rd birthday on Thursday and alongside a tender tribute from her husband Prince William, Kate was seen in a new photo looking simply stunning.

Kate looked endlessly chic as she posed with her hands in her pockets sporting dark skinny jeans. Her figure-cinching denim was teamed with a classic white shirt and a black blazer. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kate set to celebrate 43rd birthday at home with her family
Kate Middleton stuns in jeans and a white shirt in new portrait released on 43rd birthday© Matt Porteous

A casual touch was added to her look in how her sleeves had been rolled drawing attention to her hands, and in particular, her heirloom engagement ring which first belonged to Princess Diana. Rounding off her outfit was a check scarf.

The royal, whom Matt Porteous captured from the mid-thigh up, wore her brunette locks in the glossiest curls with a side parting for added volume and lift at the roots. Her makeup look featured a strong brow and a sweep of eyeshadow.

Black and white portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children for their 2023 Christmas card photo© Josh Shinner

A royal in jeans

The ever-stylish royal has been known to wear jeans on a handful of more casual royal outings and, much to the surprise of royal fans, in her official 2023 royal Christmas card photo shot by Josh Shinner.

The princess once again paired skinny jeans with a white shirt and bouncy curls as she posed alongside Prince William and their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

The Princess of Wales in flared jeans and green checked jacket© Getty

The last time Kate was seen in jeans on a royal engagement was in November 2023 when she accompanied the Prince of Wales on a visit to Outfit Moray, a Scottish outdoor activities charity.

Kate beside william in jeans and checked coat© Getty

The mother of three looked so chic in dark wash flared jeans teamed with a navy roll-neck sweater and brown chunky boots. The star of the show was her Burberry khaki check quilted coat, which added a touch of luxury.

princess kate skinny jeans and blue blazer © Getty

The royal has also been known to team jeans with a blazer - nailing a classic smart-casual combo. In October 2023, Kate attended a SportsAid mental fitness workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow where she paired blue skinny jeans with a cobalt blue single-breasted blazer from Zara.

The Princess donned skinny jeans for her outing at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre © Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The princess also donned a pair of Veja trainers which can also be purchased on the high street.

Kate looked beautiful in green© Getty Images

Kate's recent look

Before the release of her birthday photo, Kate was last seen on Christmas Day when she attended church with members of the royal family at Sandringham. 

William and Kate stepped out for Christmas© Getty

DISCOVER: Princess Kate relocates with her family ahead of 43rd birthday celebrations

The royal looked splendid in a forest green ensemble featuring an Alexander McQueen coat with a tartan scarf and killer boots.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More