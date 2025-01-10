The Princess of Wales celebrates her 43rd birthday on Thursday and alongside a tender tribute from her husband Prince William, Kate was seen in a new photo looking simply stunning.

Kate looked endlessly chic as she posed with her hands in her pockets sporting dark skinny jeans. Her figure-cinching denim was teamed with a classic white shirt and a black blazer.

© Matt Porteous A casual touch was added to her look in how her sleeves had been rolled drawing attention to her hands, and in particular, her heirloom engagement ring which first belonged to Princess Diana. Rounding off her outfit was a check scarf. The royal, whom Matt Porteous captured from the mid-thigh up, wore her brunette locks in the glossiest curls with a side parting for added volume and lift at the roots. Her makeup look featured a strong brow and a sweep of eyeshadow.



© Josh Shinner A royal in jeans The ever-stylish royal has been known to wear jeans on a handful of more casual royal outings and, much to the surprise of royal fans, in her official 2023 royal Christmas card photo shot by Josh Shinner. The princess once again paired skinny jeans with a white shirt and bouncy curls as she posed alongside Prince William and their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.



© Getty The last time Kate was seen in jeans on a royal engagement was in November 2023 when she accompanied the Prince of Wales on a visit to Outfit Moray, a Scottish outdoor activities charity.



© Getty The mother of three looked so chic in dark wash flared jeans teamed with a navy roll-neck sweater and brown chunky boots. The star of the show was her Burberry khaki check quilted coat, which added a touch of luxury.



© Getty The royal has also been known to team jeans with a blazer - nailing a classic smart-casual combo. In October 2023, Kate attended a SportsAid mental fitness workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow where she paired blue skinny jeans with a cobalt blue single-breasted blazer from Zara.



© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock The princess also donned a pair of Veja trainers which can also be purchased on the high street.



© Getty Images Kate's recent look Before the release of her birthday photo, Kate was last seen on Christmas Day when she attended church with members of the royal family at Sandringham.