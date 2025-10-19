Princess Kate's 'masterclass in power dressing' with long-forgotten billowing skirt

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to an epic daytime outfit, but on this day four years ago, she truly outdid herself as she rocked a ruby red look in London. Prince William's wife, now 43, stepped out on 19 October 2021 to deliver the keynote speech at an event hosted by the Forward Trust to launch the charity's 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign at BAFTA. Forward Trust, a charity of which Kate has been a patron since June 2021, works to help people and families affected by addiction.

Kate was seen wearing a gorgeous, billowing scarlet skirt by Christopher Kane, which featured a cinched waistband and was pleated to the ankle for a floaty look. It was paired with a slim-fit roll-neck in the same bright red hue by Polo Ralph Lauren. Breaking up the red pieces, the daughter-in-law of King Charles opted for tan accessories.

© Getty The star of the show was her pleated Christopher Kane skirt

She carried a small DeMellier handbag in a boxy shape and slipped Ralph Lauren pumps on. Rounding off her look, Kate wore twisted gold hoop earrings and styled her brunette locks into loose waves with a chic side parting.

© Getty She teamed her skirt with a Ralph Lauren turtleneck

"Princess Kate's all-red ensemble is a striking display of monochrome elegance," Oriona Robb, a fashion stylist with over 20 years of experience, tells HELLO!. "The fitted turtleneck and flowing pleated skirt create a seamless silhouette that's both bold and graceful, perfectly balancing structure with movement. Paired with neutral heels, the look radiates confidence and modern royal poise; it's a masterclass in power dressing through colour."

Having reported on Kate's fashion since 2023, I know this is not the first time she has opted for a monochrome look. Keep scrolling through to see her best…

Kate's monochrome outfits

Biscuit © Mark Cuthbert Princess Kate wears head-to-toe camel in 2022 While visiting The Street, a community hub that helps local organisations to grow and develop their service, in Scarborough in November 2022, Kate opted for a biscuit-hued look. She chose a caramel Max&Co coat layered over a matching midi turtleneck dress with a brown woven belt from Boden – gorgeous!

Blush © Getty Kate wore a blush pink look by the French label In July 2025, Kate joined Prince William in welcoming President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to Windsor for the French state visit to the UK. She honoured her guests by wearing pieces from the French luxury fashion house Christian Dior, including a balletic tulle skirt and sculpted blazer.

Khaki © Getty Kate wore khaki as she visited Colham Manor Children's Centre in 2022 In November 2022, Kate visited Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in Uxbridge, west London. She wore head-to-toe khaki in the form of Hobbs' 'Lori' coat, layered over a ribbed knit dress from Mango and paired with Gianvito Rossi heels in the same green hue.

Teal © Getty Kate was pictured on St Patrick's Day in 2023 wearing head-to-toe teal In her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, Kate presents traditional sprigs of shamrock to Officers and Guardsmen of the Irish Guards during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in March 2023. She wore a teal Catherine Walker coat dress, complemented with a Jane Taylor fascinator and suede heels in the same vibrant shade.