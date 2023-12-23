Princess Kate is so stunning in designer festive cardigan and movie star blowdry

The Princess of Wales has been spotted looking so stunning in the behind-the-scenes clips of her 'Together at Christmas' carol service. The royal was seen wearing a gorgeous red crochet cardigan by Miu Miu that she previously wore at Christmas in 2021 with embroidered black and white flowers in vertical rows. The cardigan was a form-fitting style with a rounded neck, long sleeves, and a touch of glamour in the form of pearl-adorned buttons.

The Princess wore the £1,350 cardigan done up with a white blouse underneath that peeked out around the neckline and at the wrist. To add to the festive red vibe, the mother-of-three added a pair of coordinating figure-hugging cigarette trousers.

© Kensington Palace Jenson with the Princess of Wales, Brenda Ford, and Poppy

The royal wore her hair in her iconic blowdry that had enough bounce to be red-carpet-worthy. The style featured a side part and her layers were emphasised by a flick at the end of each strand of hair. She added a pair of pearl earrings to tie into the cardigan.

Kate was seen chatting to members of the public in the clips. She spoke to Brenda Ford, a retired mental health nurse from Sussex who volunteers in local schools helping children to develop new skills through their intergenerational programme, as well as eight-year-old Jensen and 11-year-old Poppy.

© Kensington Palace Ray Travasso with the Princess of Wales, and brothers George and Henry

In another clip, she was seen interacting with 12-year-old George, and 10-year-old Henry, as well as Ray Travasso, a music therapist from the East Anglia Children’s Hospice (EACH), who has delivered music therapy and support to the family after Henry was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy at 18 months old.

She also spoke to 13-year-old Rico and Russell Gray, Rico’s childhood football coach who helped him build his confidence and allowed him to pursue his passion for football.

© Kensington Palace Rico, the Princess of Wales and Russell Gray

The clips come as part of the televised carol concert which will be broadcast on ITV and ITVX on Christmas Eve at 7:45 pm.

The 2023 edition of the annual event focuses on early childhood and thanking those who are supporting the very youngest members of society during those early years. It comes as part of the Shaping Us campaign that Princess Kate is leading.

© Getty Prince William's wife wowed in white

The VT clips shared the stories of three individuals and how they are helping to shape the lives of some special young people. The Princess is featured in a surprise Christmas Tea Party to celebrate the contribution they are making in shaping these young people's lives.

The service was held earlier this month at Westminster Abbey where a stream of royals arrived in fabulous outfits. The Princess herself looked a vision in an angelic all-white look comprised of a longline coat by Chris Kerr, a pair of straight-leg trousers by Holland Cooper, and a fine knit top.

She added a micro bag by Strathberry and the Gianvito '105 Bisque' suede pumps. Her Van Cleef & Arpels 'Magic Alhambra' earrings completed the look.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh looked stunning

Amongst the attendees was Duchess Sophie who wowed in a bespoke blue Suzannah London longline coat, a midi dress in white by Me + Em, and a pair of brown suede knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi.

© Getty Zara looked beautiful in a plum coloured coat with burgundy accessories

Zara Tindall looked lovely in a deep purple coat and skyscraper heels courtesy of Emmy London.

