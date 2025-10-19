Meghan Markle's touching tribute in white halterneck gown – in autumn

The Duchess of Sussex always looks pristine, whether out in the evening or attending a daytime event. However, on 18 October, she chose to wear white in autumn – a surprising fashion choice but one that had a special meaning. Along with her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, 44, made an appearance at the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles in support of the Alliance for Children's Rights. The event was hosted by Meghan's close friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, and her husband, Julian Zajfen, as a memorial to remember their son, George, who tragically passed away at just nine years old from meningitis in 2022.

Meghan chose the supremely elegant 'Belted Cotton-Blend Sateen Halterneck Midi Shirt Dress in White' by Carolina Herrera, a Venezuelan-American fashion designer whose designs Meghan has worn on numerous occasions. The designer dress, which retails for £2,230 ($2,994) featured a halter neckline with a sharp collar, a tie waist detail, and black buttons all down the front.

The cinched number also boasted the prettiest A-line skirt for an uber feminine look, as well as pockets on the hips. Though wearing a white dress may seem counterintuitive as we go into the colder months, Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, tells us that this outfit choice may have a symbolic meaning in relation to the event, as it signifies purity and innocence.

© Instagram Meghan Markle was moved to tears as she and Prince Harry attended a moving memorial held by their friends, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Julian Zajfen.

"Meghan's choice to wear a white halterneck summer dress in autumn is a confident nod to California's everlasting sunshine and her effortless, seasonless approach to style," Angela adds. "The crisp Carolina Herrera cotton-blend piece balances tailored elegance with relaxed femininity, while the cinched waist and button-down structure keep it polished. By pairing it with tan Jimmy Choo strappy mules and her signature Loro Piana bag, she brings warmth and texture to an otherwise fresh palette."

As Angela points out, Meghan was accessorised to perfection. The Loro Piana bag in question was the 'Loom' style in canvas with chic touches of tan leather to match her 'Etana 50 Leather Strappy Mule Sandals in Tan' by Jimmy Choo. Her raven locks were styled in loose curls and her minimal makeup look featured fluttery lashes and a subtle pink lip.

But this isn't the first time Meghan has worn white, as I have discovered throughout my two years reporting on her fashion for HELLO!. See our favourite looks...



Meghan Markle in white

Leather pencil skirt © Getty Meghan looked pristine in Washington Most recently, Meghan was seen in white as she stepped on stage at the Salamander Hotel in Washington D.C., to speak to Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer for Fortune, during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit. She opted for a Brochu Walker vegan leather pencil skirt with a Gabriela Hearst blouse in the same pale hue.

Off-the-shoulder © Getty Meghan's white dress featured a split in the front and a Bardot neckline Similarly, in 2022, she made white fit for an evening do as she headed to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at the New York Hilton hotel. Her Bardot-style dress was by Louis Vuitton and was styled with black heels.

Tank top View post on Instagram In September 2024, Meghan rocked an uber-casual white tank top and pants combo as she headed to the opening of Godmothers bookstore in Summerland. She looked so modern as she dressed up the look with a tennis necklace and plain pumps.