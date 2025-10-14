Meghan Markle has Audrey Hepburn moment in balletic Chanel gown

The Duchess of Sussex has been proving her epic tastes in eveningwear in October 2025, but her latest outing might just have topped the lot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent time in New York City, landing on 10 October to receive the Humanitarians of the Year Award at the Project Healthy Minds gala, before attending the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival on 11 October. On 13 October, the royal couple enjoyed a quiet date night and caught up with singer Ed Sheeran at Soho House, with Meghan looking spectacular in Chanel.

The former actress, 44, wore a dress from the luxury French fashion house's Autumn/Winter 2022 RTW Collection. It featured a strapless sweetheart neckline with a fitted bodice top and a romantic A-line skirt that had her looking like a cross between Audrey Hepburn and a ballet dancer.

© Getty Meghan wore this Chanel dress from the AW22/23 collection

Having reported on Meghan's fashion since joining HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk in 2023, I know she is always accessorised to perfection. On this occasion, she didn't disappoint as she paired the designer gown with Giorgio Armani's 'Satin La Prima Clutch Bag in Black', which retails for £1,250, and the incredible 'Knife 110 Black Mette Spandex Pumps' from Balenciaga, which she wore when she attended the brand's show during Paris Fashion Week on 4 October. Her 'Diamond Cascade Earrings' by Maya Brenner and her sleek ballet bun vied for top spot when it came to the star of the show.

"The outfit is extremely elegant yet simple – clean and timeless yet very modern," celebrity fashion stylist Ellis Ranson, who has worked in the fashion industry for 13 years, tells us. "The fabric adds depth and texture, which elevates the simple cut…What's clever it isn't your standard Chanel tweed suit, it's reimagined strapless and dreamy." But it's not Meghan's only strapless dress, keep scrolling to see our favourites…

Meghan Markle's best strapless dress moments

1 4 Golden goddess © Getty Images Meghan stunned in a gold dress and heels In May 2023, Meghan joined her husband at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York City, a charity event honouring visionary leaders working towards gender and racial equity. She looked like a golden goddess in a cut-out Johanna Ortiz cocktail dress with strappy Tom Ford heels.

2 4 Major throwback © Getty Meghan attended the ELLE Women in Television Celebration Meghan has been rocking strapless dresses since before she met her prince. In 2013, Meghan attended ELLE magazine's Women in Television Celebration in her capacity as a star of the American drama series Suits. She wore a magenta midi dress with a peplum bodice and styled it with black mesh heels.

3 4 Lady in leather © Getty Meghan stunned in leather alongside Rita Ora and Sam Ryder In 2023, Meghan attended the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, the international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans, founded by her husband. She looked stunning in a leather cut-out midi dress in a sultry teal hue by Cult Gaia.

4 4 Most recently © Unique Nicole Meghan opted for another sweetheart neckline Prior to her NYC date night, the last time Meghan wore a strapless dress was in December 2024 when she made a solo outing to the Paley Honors Fall Gala, which recognises groundbreaking achievements in media. She looked splendid in an Oscar de la Renta black gown, elevated with a Logan Hollowell tennis necklace and Stuart Weitzman heels.