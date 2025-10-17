Meghan Markle schools us on wearing linen in autumn - and her look has already sold out

Meghan Markle has always been an incredibly well dressed public figure, long before she became the Duchess of Sussex, and she has continued to consistently dress to impress. Pictured at entrepreneur Emma Grede's 'A Seat At The Table' dinner, for which her lifestyle brand As Ever provided the wine, the 43-year-old looked magnificent. The wife of Prince Harry joined other celebrities and businesswomen at the event in designer Kelly Wearstler's home in Los Angeles. Scroll down to see her incredible outfit…

For the special occasion, Meghan opted for a suit from Giuliva Heritage, a luxury brand known for high-end craftsmanship and high-quality Italian materials: she donned the 'Stella' blazer and 'Elsa' trousers in the camel colour, which are priced at £1,216 ($1,631) and $1,043 respectively, according to royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram. However, the exact colour and piece is completely sold out on the website, though you can find both parts of the suit in other colourways, such as herringbone and navy pinstripes, or you can find limited size options on separate retailers.

The blogger also identified her accessories as her Balenciaga pumps, which cost over $918 (£684), and her gold collar necklace from Aurate, which costs $15,000 (£11,178). An appropriately luxurious ensemble for an incredibly lavish and high-profile event! That being said, linen's a rather surprising choice at this time of year – as a summer staple, it's always a surprise to see someone bring it into the early autumn.

In the comment section of the blog, royal style watchers commented on her look. One wrote: "So clean and chic," while another penned: "Beautiful as always," and a third commented: "the colour is good for her autumn colouring." Certainly, Meghan's light tan outfits are a great look for the transitional seasons!

When it comes to neutral colours in spring and autumn, the Duchess of Sussex always knows how to nail the style – my favourite example from earlier in the year is her gorgeous Ralph Lauren suit from the TIME 100 summit!

Meghan Markle's recent looks

In October, Meghan has been as busy as ever: on 14 October, she appeared at the Fortune Most Powerful Summit 2025 in the Salamander Hotel, where she spoke to the editor-in-chief of Fortune magazine, Alyson Shontell, about building her lifestyle business, As Ever.

© Getty Meghan wore a pencil skirt in vegan leather

Unsurprisingly, the mother-of-two looked brilliant for the occasion, wearing her first leather skirt since an appearance at the Queen's Commonwealth Trust in 2019 – with a twist. Rocking the 'Esme' pencil skirt from Californian fashion brand Brochu Walker, she went for some vegan leather. The skirt, which was in a very neutral but modern oyster colour, had a zip-up on one side, a cinched waistline, and a hem that fell just below the knee.