Meghan Markle takes leather pencil skirt for a spin for first time in 6 years

The Duchess of Sussex has been quite the jetsetter of late, landing in Washington D.C. on 14 October for the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 at the Salamander Hotel. The wife of Prince Harry, 43, spoke to the editor-in-chief of Fortune magazine, Alyson Shontell, about building her lifestyle business, As Ever, and chose a fabulous outfit for the occasion that her fans didn't see coming. Meghan Markle wore her first leather skirt for a public outing in six years, except this time, she went for a vegan leather number.

Meghan rocked the 'Esme' pencil skirt by Californian fashion brand Brochu Walker, a soft Italian vegan leather piece in a chic oyster hue. It featured a zip-up one side, a cinched waistline, and the hem fell just below the knee. The last time the star of Netflix's With Love, Meghan, wore a leather pencil skirt was in 2019 when she attended a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle.

© Getty Meghan wore a leather skirt by Brochu Walker

Meghan's leather skirt collection © Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore red leather to Windsor Castle The deep red Hugo Boss pencil skirt was teamed with a crimson V-neck fine-knit sweater by Joseph and embraced a full monochrome moment with suede heels in the same hue. Earlier, in 2018, Meghan opted for another monochrome leather pencil skirt moment.

© Samir Hussein Meghan Markle wore BOSS and & Other Stories on a royal engagement in Sussex King Charles' daughter-in-law was seen out during a visit to the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park during an official visit to Sussex. She swapped the red Hugo Boss skirt for the forest green one and paired it with a shirt in the same colour and nude heels.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle - From Hollywood star to philanthropist

Meghan's fashion 'armour' in Washington, D.C. © Getty Meghan wore heels from Prince Archie's christening For her appearance in Washington on 14 October, the businesswoman teamed her neutral skirt with a new blouse by Gabriela Hearst featuring a collarless neckline and subtly ballooned sleeves. A special addition to her outfit was her choice of heels. The former Suits actress wore bespoke Dior heels with a double ankle strap, which she wore back in 2018 for her and Prince Harry's son, Prince Archie's christening, in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.

© Getty Images Meghan wore Polene earrings As far as her accessories are concerned, Meghan, who also shares Princess Lilibet, four, with Harry, opted for the 'Trio Flat Ring with Diamonds in Yellow Gold' by Guzema, as well as gold earrings by Polene. Her makeup look featured fluttery lashes and the glossiest nude lips. "[This look] is a reminder that Meghan understands how to use fashion as quiet armour, showing she's assertive yet sophisticated, and perfectly attuned to her evolved personal brand," Oriona Robb, a fashion stylist with over 20 years of experience, tells us. "The return to leather also signals a subtle shift toward bolder and more self-assured dressing. It’s modern, intentional, and a clear reflection of where she is now and embracing her independence with style and authority. Every element, from the fit to the finish, communicates control and confidence without saying a word."