Princess Kate debuted second pregnancy in lace gown - but Meghan Markle wore it first

The Princess of Wales has worn almost every colour under the sun since marrying into the royal family in 2011 – and yet black is reserved for very particular occasions. The wife of Prince William, 43, has a golden style rule where she only wears a black outfit to funerals, during a period of mourning, or to memorial events, such as Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022, to Remembrance Sunday. However, in 2014, the then-Duchess of Cambridge made a glittering appearance at the Royal Variety Performance, the televised show held annually to raise funds for The Royal Variety Charity supporting entertainers who find themselves sick, impoverished, or elderly, at the Royal Albert Hall – and surprised onlookers by wearing black.

Kate, who was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time, looked splendid in the 'Zarita' gown by Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, which featured a floor-length mermaid-style skirt, a figure-skimming cut, and three-quarter-length lace sleeves. The gorgeous gown also featured a scooped neckline and, as for her accessories, the princess wore Kiki McDonough's blue topaz 'Lola' earrings and carried a beaded clutch bag. Her hair was twisted up into a chic low updo, and her makeup look featured warm eyes and radiant skin.

© Getty Kate usually only wears black on sombre occasions

Though the 'Zarita' dress, which has sold out since it's past season, a more 'out there' look from Kate, she has rocked it more than once. It also made a public appearance at the late Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary dinner in 2017 and to a Children’s Mental Health Gala that same year.

An expert on Kate's look © Getty Kate broke the royal style rules with her black lace gown "The design's sheer sleeves and scalloped edges perfectly balanced Kate’s femininity and poise," personal stylist Constance Richardson, who has worked in styling for over three years, tells us. "The 2014 Royal Variety Performance marked one of the Duchess's first major evening appearances since announcing her second pregnancy, and the choice of this elegant, form-fitting gown reflected her signature approach to occasion dressing - graceful and quietly confident. With her softly swept-up hairstyle and minimal accessories, she allowed the delicate lace detailing to take centre stage, radiating the understated glamour that has since become synonymous with her style."

Meghan Markle inspires Kate's look © Getty Meghan wore the designer dress in the mini version two years before Kate Though Kate gets major kudos for her boundary-pushing look, she wasn't the first royal lady to wear DVF's 'Zarita' dress. In 2012, her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, a vociferous advocate for equal rights, attended the USA Network and The Moth's, a nonprofit dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling, presentation of A More Perfect Union: Stories Of Prejudice And Power at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Meghan Markle, who didn't meet Prince Harry until 2017, wore the navy mini dress of Kate's evening gown, and it suited her so well. The former Suits actress wore her hair in deep auburn curls and accessorised her dress with a pair of Christian Louboutin patent nude heels.

© Getty Meghan wore a similar dress to Kate's Canada look the month before her Having reported on Kate and Meghan's fashion moments, both past and present, on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk for the last two years, I know that this is not the first time Kate and Meghan have rocked similar looks, even before they knew each other, putting their similar sartorial tastes on full display.