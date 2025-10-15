Princess Kate is the perfect hostess in divine bow-adorned outfit – with a twist

The Princess of Wales has had a busy week, having stepped out in Northern Ireland on 14 October for an away day that saw her and Prince William couple visit organisations providing creative and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people in rural areas of Northern Ireland. On 15 October, Kate landed back on home soil ready to welcome Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan at Windsor as part of a European tour, which included a stop in Paris on 8 October. Prince William's wife, 43, looked immaculate as she posed for a photo, having given a humble beige suit a royal glow-up.

Kate was seen wearing a white blouse with a stylish pussy-bow neckline, which added an extra touch of personality to a neutral look. As far as her suit, the royal wore a single-breasted blazer which was unbuttoned and teamed with matching wide-leg trousers with a clever trick. The princess subtly elongated her frame by choosing trousers that, rather than cutting off at the ankle, extended over her shoes to give the illusion of a longer leg.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Prince and Princess of Wales with Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan at Windsor Castle A video posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account revealed that Kate wore tan stilettos with a pointed toe. Meanwhile, she wore statement earrings to add a touch of glamour to a daytime look, and her usual tight curls looked as if they had been brushed out after styling to create a softer look.

Two contrasting looks © WireImage William and Kate meet with farm owner Charlie Mallon (R) and his family On 14 October, Kate wore two looks as she visited to the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Services in Learning and Development College in Cookstown before heading to Mallon Farm, a flax farm in County Tyrone that is spearheading the revival of flax growing for linen – and they were totally different from her suited and booted moment at Windsor.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best recycled outfits

© Getty Princess of Wales went full country chic in Northern Ireland Going for a totally different aesthetic, Kate channeled country girl chic as she styled out a farm outing in a tweed Ralph Lauren skirt, which she wore on 18 September when she headed to Frogmore Gardens with US First Lady Melania Trump during the US state visit to the UK. It was paired with the 'Jura' cardigan by With Nothing Underneath, Really Wild's 'Spanish Riding Boots', and the ultimate country core essential – the 'Waxed Ladies Defence Jacket' from Barbour.

© Getty Kate wore her Christmas coat dress from 2022 - and the same boots Earlier in the day, Kate looked more formal as she donned her Alexander McQueen coat dress. "Kate is once again showcasing her signature 'repeat-with-purpose' approach to style, by wearing timeless, impeccably structured pieces that she reintroduces for moments where consistency and credibility matter," Oriona Robb, a fashion stylist with over 20 years of experience, says. "Re-wearing her Christmas Day 2022 ensemble, the choice of a military-inspired coat with its tailored fit, high collar, and defined belt conveys quiet authority while maintaining warmth and approachability."

