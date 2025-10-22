Bronzed Princess Kate was 'quietly powerful' in Greek goddess gown

The Princess of Wales boasts a fabulous eveningwear wardrobe, but some of her dresses only get one outing. An example of this dates all the way back to 2011, when the wife of Prince William attended an event in support of the In Kind Direct charity at Clarence House. The In Kind Direct charity distributes consumer products to other charitable organisations to ensure people have what they need to keep clean and healthy. For the occasion, a super bronzed Kate debuted an incredible Greek goddess-style gown featuring crossover cut-outs on the bustier with a high embellished waistband.
Fulfilling all the specifications of a Greek goddess gown, the garment featured a flowing skirt with pleated detailing and structure on the bodice. The gown was made by Amanda Wakeley, a British fashion designer who often styled Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, including in 1993 when she wore Amanda's bottle-green suit when announcing her resignation from public duties, during a charity lunch at the Hilton Hotel, following her separation from King Charles in 1992.
The floor-length icy blue gown from the designer's autumn/winter 2006-2007 collection was paired with diamond drop earrings, as well as silver platformed heels. It was a bold look from the then-Duchess of Cambridge, who had only married into the royal family six months prior on 29 April 2011.
The expert lowdown on Kate's Greek goddess gown
"This look is a beautiful reminder of Kate's early style formula, graceful, timeless, and quietly powerful," personal stylist Constance Richardson, who has worked in styling for over three years, says. "The soft, Grecian-inspired gown flatters her frame perfectly, with its draped chiffon and delicate pleating creating that effortless 'Greek goddess' look."
Constance adds: "What's lovely is how the fluid silhouette contrasts with the more structured eveningwear we see her in today. This really shows her ability to adapt her style to her occasion and lifestyle whilst always maintaining a sense of poise and grace.
"The silver tone enhances her natural beauty and adds a subtle sense of occasion without overpowering the simplicity of the design. It's a perfect example of understated glamour and proof that a little embellishment will always make an impression."
Princess Kate's most daring evening gowns
Having reported on Kate's every sartorial move for the last two years on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that this isn't the first time she has donned a daring evening gown. Keep reading to get the details on our all-time favourites…