Bronzed Princess Kate was 'quietly powerful' in Greek goddess gown

The Princess of Wales boasts a fabulous eveningwear wardrobe, but some of her dresses only get one outing. An example of this dates all the way back to 2011, when the wife of Prince William attended an event in support of the In Kind Direct charity at Clarence House. The In Kind Direct charity distributes consumer products to other charitable organisations to ensure people have what they need to keep clean and healthy. For the occasion, a super bronzed Kate debuted an incredible Greek goddess-style gown featuring crossover cut-outs on the bustier with a high embellished waistband.

Fulfilling all the specifications of a Greek goddess gown, the garment featured a flowing skirt with pleated detailing and structure on the bodice. The gown was made by Amanda Wakeley, a British fashion designer who often styled Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, including in 1993 when she wore Amanda's bottle-green suit when announcing her resignation from public duties, during a charity lunch at the Hilton Hotel, following her separation from King Charles in 1992.

© Getty Kate spoke to guests as she attended an event in support of the In Kind Direct charity at Clarence House in 2011

The floor-length icy blue gown from the designer's autumn/winter 2006-2007 collection was paired with diamond drop earrings, as well as silver platformed heels. It was a bold look from the then-Duchess of Cambridge, who had only married into the royal family six months prior on 29 April 2011.

© Getty Princess Diana wore Amanda Wakeley while resigning from her public duties in 1993

The expert lowdown on Kate's Greek goddess gown

"This look is a beautiful reminder of Kate's early style formula, graceful, timeless, and quietly powerful," personal stylist Constance Richardson, who has worked in styling for over three years, says. "The soft, Grecian-inspired gown flatters her frame perfectly, with its draped chiffon and delicate pleating creating that effortless 'Greek goddess' look."

Constance adds: "What's lovely is how the fluid silhouette contrasts with the more structured eveningwear we see her in today. This really shows her ability to adapt her style to her occasion and lifestyle whilst always maintaining a sense of poise and grace.

© Getty Kate's gown featured a structured bodice with criss-cross straps

© Getty Kate went full Greek goddess in this pleated gown and twisted half updo hair style

"The silver tone enhances her natural beauty and adds a subtle sense of occasion without overpowering the simplicity of the design. It's a perfect example of understated glamour and proof that a little embellishment will always make an impression."

Princess Kate's most daring evening gowns

Having reported on Kate's every sartorial move for the last two years on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that this isn't the first time she has donned a daring evening gown. Keep reading to get the details on our all-time favourites…

November 2011 © Getty Kate opted for another one-shoulder gown in 2011 Kate put another royal spin on a Greek goddess dress with her asymmetrical silver Jenny Packham gown as she attended a dinner reception at St James's Palace in London in aid of the National Memorial Arboretum Appeal, a fundraising effort for the site of national remembrance for fallen Armed Forces staff in Staffordshire.

February 2023 © Dave J Hogan The Prince and Princess of Wales at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 For the BAFTA Film Awards, Kate opted for another one-shoulder moment in the form of this Alexander McQueen gown paired with full-length black gloves. The gown was reimagined from her outing to the 2019 BAFTAs when she added a floral embellishment to the shoulder strap.

February 2018 © Getty Kate opted for a dramatic caped look Entering the dining room at the Royal Palace in Oslo on the arm of King Harald of Norway, Kate was a vision in a caped Alexander McQueen gown with intricate embellishment over both shoulders. Here, she made an appearance at the state banquet on day three of her and William's state visit to Sweden and Norway.