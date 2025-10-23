Princess Kate's cut-out maternity mini dress 'marked a turning point'

The Princess of Wales really made pregnancy style her own in 2014 when she was expecting her daughter, Princess Charlotte, now 10. Though the wife of Prince William generally stuck to her standard style rules while pregnant with Charlotte (classy coats, knee-skimming dresses, and classic evening gowns), she did push herself out of her sartorial comfort zone for one evening event in October 2014 – and looked amazing. The royal, now 43, made an appearance at the Action on Addiction autumn gala evening at the Italian restaurant L'Anima in London.

The Action on Addiction autumn gala evening raised money for the charity, of which Kate has been a patron since 2012, which works to help free people from drug and alcohol addiction. The event came just one month after the royal, who is also a mother to Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, seven, made her official pregnancy announcement via Kensington Palace. The then-Duchess of Cambridge opted for a black mini dress by Temperley with cut-outs on the arms and skirt. The dress, which featured an above-the-knee hemline, also featured a low scooped back and was styled with black platformed Jimmy Choo heels – a staple of Kate's 2010s wardrobe, even in pregnancy.

© Getty Kate attended the Action on Addiction autumn gala in 2014

As a fashion writer who has covered Kate's looks past and present for the last two years, I can say that this is perhaps her most 'out-there' bump-skimming look – and her fashion risk paid off. "This look marked a turning point in Kate's style evolution. It was daring, modern, yet amazingly feminine," personal stylist Constance Richardson, who has worked in styling for over three years, tells us.

© Getty Kate wore a Temperley dress - one of her favourite designers of the 2010s

"The intricate Temperley design played beautifully with shape and texture, and of course, the cut-out detailing added a sense of confidence that felt new for her at the time. Even during her pregnancy, she balanced elegance with modernity, showing how a thoughtful fabric choice and silhouette can create impact without compromising on elegance. This is a look that still feels relevant today and is a reminder that sophistication doesn't mean playing it safe."

Kate's standout pregnancy looks of 2014

Grey check © Getty Kate opted for a grey look to welcome the President of Singapore On 21 October, Kate was seen during a ceremonial welcome for the President of Singapore at Horse Guards Parade in London during his state visit to the UK. She looked lovely in a grey checked coat dress by Alexander McQueen that finished just above the knee and a coordinating Jane Taylor hat.

Powder blue © Getty Kate rocked a bump-skimming coat dress in Wales On 8 November, the royal visited Pembroke Refinery in Wales to mark its 50th anniversary. She opted for a powder blue Matthew Williamson coat dress made winter-appropriate with her knee-high boots.

Black lace © Getty Kate broke the royal style rules with her black lace gown On 13 November, Kate headed to the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium theatre, pulling out a gorgeous black dress for the occasion. Kate usually reserves black dresses for funerals or memorial events, but here she broke her own rules in Diane Von Furstenberg's 'Zarita' gown.