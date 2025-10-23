Princess Kate's cut-out maternity mini dress 'marked a turning point'

The Princess of Wales really made pregnancy style her own in 2014 when she was expecting her daughter, Princess Charlotte, now 10. Though the wife of Prince William generally stuck to her standard style rules while pregnant with Charlotte (classy coats, knee-skimming dresses, and classic evening gowns), she did push herself out of her sartorial comfort zone for one evening event in October 2014 – and looked amazing. The royal, now 43, made an appearance at the Action on Addiction autumn gala evening at the Italian restaurant L'Anima in London.
The Action on Addiction autumn gala evening raised money for the charity, of which Kate has been a patron since 2012, which works to help free people from drug and alcohol addiction. The event came just one month after the royal, who is also a mother to Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, seven, made her official pregnancy announcement via Kensington Palace. The then-Duchess of Cambridge opted for a black mini dress by Temperley with cut-outs on the arms and skirt. The dress, which featured an above-the-knee hemline, also featured a low scooped back and was styled with black platformed Jimmy Choo heels – a staple of Kate's 2010s wardrobe, even in pregnancy.
As a fashion writer who has covered Kate's looks past and present for the last two years, I can say that this is perhaps her most 'out-there' bump-skimming look – and her fashion risk paid off. "This look marked a turning point in Kate's style evolution. It was daring, modern, yet amazingly feminine," personal stylist Constance Richardson, who has worked in styling for over three years, tells us.
"The intricate Temperley design played beautifully with shape and texture, and of course, the cut-out detailing added a sense of confidence that felt new for her at the time. Even during her pregnancy, she balanced elegance with modernity, showing how a thoughtful fabric choice and silhouette can create impact without compromising on elegance. This is a look that still feels relevant today and is a reminder that sophistication doesn't mean playing it safe."