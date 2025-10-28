Princess Rajwa's secret message to daughter hidden in outfit detail

Princess Rajwa is known for her elegant and timeless royal fashion, and her latest outfit is no exception to this. The princess accompanied Queen Rania and her daughter, Princess Salma, to the opening of the second ordinary session of the Jordan's parliament on Sunday. For the occasion, Rajwa opted for a charcoal peplum dress from the British brand, self-portrait. However, it was the princess' bag that caught the attention of royal-watchers. A simple black clutch on a silver chain, the handbag is by the Jordanian brand By Sireen and features 'Iman', the name of her and Crown Prince Hussein's daughter, written in Arabic silver font.

The Jordanian royal style

Rajwa's royal style centres around sleek, long silhouettes with sharp collars and structured shoulders to give her fashion a bold edge. The charcoal grey number she wore to the opening of the parliament featured a sharp collared neckline, utility pockets on the bodice, and a chic cinched waist thanks to a black, leather belt.

Princess Rajwa's style is known for it structured silhouettes

Meanwhile, Queen Rania had her own style moment in a stunning Cinderella-esque Valentino dress. As His Majesty King Abdullah II inaugurated the second ordinary session of the 20th Parliament and delivered a speech from the throne, Rania, 55, supported her husband in a periwinkle-hued dress complete with an elegant tie neck and a light, floaty skirt. She accessorised with matching pumps and simple silver hoop earrings, not to mention a tan belt and a leather handbag.

Who is Princess Iman?

Rajwa's sleek black handbag featured a sweet message to her one-year-old daughter, Princess Iman. She and Crown Prince Hussein welcomed their baby girl in August 2024. At the time, the Royal Hashemite Court released an official statement that revealed the baby's name. It read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman."

WATCH: Crown Prince Hussein And Princess Rajwa share clip of daughter Iman

Though the young princess was not at the parliament opening, she does accompany her parents to other royal engagements. Most recently, she and her royal parents made an official trip to the France, where they met with President Macron and wife Brigitte. In a video posted to their official Instagram account, Prince Hussein can be seen holding the little one on his lap and his wife was seen entertaining her with a cuddly toy as the tot outstretched her arms.