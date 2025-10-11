Princess Rajwa shows off playful side with adorable baby Iman in rare personal clip

The Jordanian royal couple, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa have shared a highlights reel from their official trip to the French Republic, where they met with President Macron and wife Brigitte. At the end of the video, a sweet family moment was included, of them with their one-year-old daughter Iman. While on a flight, Prince Hussein was holding the little one on his lap and his wife was seen entertaining her with a cuddly toy as the tot outstretched her arms. Watch the full clip above to see the heartfelt moment in full.

The clip was shared to Crown Prince Hussein's Instagram account, receiving over 50,000 likes, and the caption read: "Highlights from a productive visit to the French Republic, which included meetings with His Excellency President Macron and engagements aimed at expanding cooperation in political, economic, and defense fields."

The royals married in June 2023 at the Zahran Palace in Amman, with royals from all over the world flocking to Jordan for the ceremony, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The adorable clip showed baby Iman

They then welcomed their baby girl named Princess Iman bint Hussein in August 2024. At the time, the Royal Hashemite Court released an official statement that revealed the baby's name. It read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman."

© Getty Princess Rajwa stunned on her wedding day

Since then, we've seen glimpses of their daughter, but not too frequently. When Princess Iman was just seven months old, she attended her first official engagement, when her royal parents met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain at the Al-Sakhir Palace. For her first birthday, clips of the tot were shared online. We've also keen King Abdullah and Queen Rania be doting grandparents with sweet snaps shared by Crown Prince Hussein showing how loving they are to their grandchild.

© Shutterstock The first official photo with of their daughter, Princess Iman

Iman was their first grandchild, and six months later they were blessed with another as their daughter, Princess Iman and her husband, Jameel Thermiotis, welcomed Princess Amina bint Jameel Thermiotis in February 2025. "We're grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family's newest blessing," Rania penned online after meeting her granddaughter.

Line of succession

© Royal Hashemite Court Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa and baby Princess Iman with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain at the Al-Sakhir Palace

Hussein is the heir to the Jordanian throne, but his daughter is not in the line of succession as only male members of the family are included, according to tradition. The UK rules changed back in 2013, and parliament documents explain: "In 2013, the Succession to the Crown Act was passed. As the name suggests, the law changed the order of who could inherit the throne, removing the preference for male primogeniture." Now, this means, Princess Charlotte is third in the line of succession, behind her father Prince William and elder brother Prince George.