Princess Rajwa switches up her look in 'powerful' knee-high boots – with skinniest heel

Princess Rajwa of Jordan stepped out for her first public engagement with Princess Eugenie – and was dressed impeccably for the occasion. The wife of Crown Prince Hussein, 31, was seen during their shared visit to London, with Rajwa flying solo as she joined King Charles' niece at Springfield University Hospital for Mental Health to view a set of artworks created as part of an initiative to integrate art into mental health care environments. It was fitting that Eugenie hosted Rajwa as she studied Art History at Newcastle University and is the Associate Director of Hauser & Wirth art gallery on London's Savile Row.
For the special outing, Princess Rajwa opted for a stunning pair of boots – a type of shoe she rarely wears due to the warm Jordanian climate. The tan suede footwear featured the skinniest kitten heel and a pointed toe to elongate her frame.
"The choice of high knee boots elevates this look from simply elegant to quietly powerful. The soft suede texture of the boots adds warmth and depth to the minimalist, fluid silhouette of her dress, softening the watercolour print with an earthy sophistication," Angela Kyte, luxury stylist with a decade of experience, tells us.
"From my perspective, the boots serve as both a practical and aesthetic anchor, balancing the delicacy of the dress with a modern, structured edge. It’s a clever styling move that transforms a light, artistic piece into a transitional, fashion-forward ensemble that feels polished yet effortless."
As far as her outfit, the Saudi Arabian-born royal opted for a silk midi dress by Italian designer Giada. It featured an abstract floral design, a high neck, and long sleeves. Adding an uber modern touch, the mother of Princess Iman, who was born in August 2024, debuted a yellow crinkled bag by Dries Van Noten. Her raven locks were styled in loose waves, and her makeup look featured a warm-toned eyeshadow moment.
Princess Rajwa in France
Crown Prince Hussein, who is set to meet with Prince William on 15 October at RAF Benson, and his wife were in France before coming to the UK as part of a wider European tour. On 8 October, the royal couple met President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at his official residence, Élysée Palace in Paris.
Rajwa looked captivating in the 'Crepe Collar Caped Buttoned Dress' by Saudi label Mona Alshebil. The structured number was accessorised with her Bottega Veneta 'Intrecciato Knot Minaudière Clutch' and slingback pumps by Fendi - sublime!
